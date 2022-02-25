EASTON — The Easton man implicated in the February 2021 murder-burglary of his 91-year-old neighbor waived his right to a jury trial Friday and is scheduled for a plea hearing, according to online court records.
Charles Smullen, 47, who faces charges of first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, robbery, motor vehicle theft, and reckless endangerment, elected to waive his right to a jury trial during a pretrial hearing on Feb. 18. Smullen was originally scheduled for a four-day jury trial in the Talbot County Circuit Court in mid-May.
Officers from the Easton Police Department were sent out to a home on Tred Avon Avenue on the evening of Feb. 9, 2021, to perform a welfare check on 91-year-old Richard Brunkhorst. After arriving, officers discovered Brunkhorst lying in a pool of blood on the floor of his home with “obvious facial and head trauma.” He was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:30 p.m.
When searching the house, officers found overturned furniture, buttons that appeared to be from Brunkhorst’s shirt, and vintage rifles and bayonets scattered across the floor, along with weaponry racks that seemed to be missing rifles.
Police also found a note with Smullen’s full name, a phone number and an address on it on the kitchen table. Officers went to the address listed and found a woman who identified herself as Smullen’s wife.
The woman disclosed to police that Smullen had allegedly mentioned to her last month that he knew of “an older male who lived down the street and had guns Smullen was trying to get,” police said in charging documents.
Police have not said publicly whether Brunkhorst knew Smullen, but have said that Smullen indicated in a statement to police that he knew Brunkhorst.
During the initial police investigation, one of Brunkhorst’s neighbors told officers that he saw a white male in a gray sweatshirt get into Brunkhorst’s car and drive off that same evening, according to the police report. Police then put out a lookout notice for Brunkhorst’s car to law enforcement agencies and reported it stolen.
Maryland Transportation Authority police found Smullen driving Brunkhorst’s car hours later on U.S. Route 50 in Anne Arundel County. Police found four antique rifles and a bayonet in the vehicle.
Smullen also reportedly had dried blood on his gray sweatshirt, his jeans and on the shoestring of his shoes. He was arrested just after midnight on Feb. 10, 2021, and was taken to the Talbot County Detention Center.
A report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined that Brunkhorst died due to blunt force injuries to his neck and head. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Smullen remains held without bond in the Talbot County Detention Center. His plea hearing is scheduled for May 16 at 9 a.m.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.