A gutted vehicle and shed are the only remnants of an intentionally set fire in Greensboro

A gutted vehicle and shed are the only remnants of an intentionally set fire in Greensboro.

 OFFICE OF THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man was found to be responsible for a fire that destroyed a shed, a vehicle and surrounding property in Greensboro Friday evening, according to the state fire marshal.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.