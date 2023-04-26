GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man was found to be responsible for a fire that destroyed a shed, a vehicle and surrounding property in Greensboro Friday evening, according to the state fire marshal.
Elijah Berry, 23, is charged with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of property over $1,000, according to court records.
Fifteen firefighters, primarily from the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company, responded to a fire in a 12x16-foot shed at 14235 Drapers Mill Road in Greensboro just after 6:14 p.m. Friday evening, April 21.
A news release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal said the fire originated in the interior of the shed and was found to be set intentionally. It took firefighters 45 minutes to control the blaze.
The state fire marshal’s office estimated a $30,000 loss to the structure and contents.
In court documents, the OSFM official investigating the fire said the shed, made of wooden material with a metal roof, was a full collapse with no structural support. Debris fell to the middle and sides of the shed, and the fire traveled to the front of the shed toward the road and ignited the vehicle.
The OSFM official spoke to the resident at the property, who said Berry lived with her and was home at the time of the fire.
The official also spoke to Berry, who said he lit a piece of paper on fire for spiritual reasons, and the paper caught a couch inside of the shed on fire.
Berry had an initial appearance in Caroline County District Court and was released on his own recognizance.
Berry is due for a preliminary hearing in the county district court on May 22.
Anyone with additional information regarding this fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.