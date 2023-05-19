Crash at US 50 and MD 404

Police and other emergency agencies responded to a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon at US Route 50 and MD Route 404 that temporarily closed the intersection and backed up traffic for miles. No serious injuries were reported in the crash.

 PHOTO BY HANNAH COMBS

WYE MILLS — A Queenstown man is facing criminal charges and numerous traffic citations after fleeing the scene of a three-vehicle crash he was involved in Wednesday afternoon.


