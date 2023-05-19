WYE MILLS — A Queenstown man is facing criminal charges and numerous traffic citations after fleeing the scene of a three-vehicle crash he was involved in Wednesday afternoon.
Bradford Edward Baker, 40, is charged with reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor in connection to his flight from the crash scene with his young child in tow.
The child, initially described by police as a 5-year-old girl, was identified as a 4-year-old boy in charging documents.
Maryland State Police troopers responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and Route 404 around 2 p.m. Wednesday for a reported three-vehicle crash.
According to a preliminary police investigation, a pickup truck was eastbound on US Route 50 and attempting to turn left onto Route 404 when it struck the rear of a BMW located in the turn lane, causing the BMW to strike the rear of a Volvo.
A witness to the crash told police that the driver, later identified as Baker, left the scene, making the left turn onto Route 404. The witness said when the truck was on Route 404, it caught fire and stopped on the right shoulder, just past the intersection of Route 50 and Route 404.
The witness said they saw Baker exit the truck with a small child and head toward the woods behind the Wye Mills Park and Ride.
Law enforcement officials located Baker behind an electrical substation along US Route 50. According to charging documents, Baker told police that the driver of the BMW slammed on their brakes in front of him, allegedly displayed a firearm and verbally threatened to kill Baker and his son.
State troopers also spoke with the child, who reportedly said his father was using a cell phone and reacted too late to the BMW stopping in the turn lane, according to charging documents.
Police said the child had visible signs of injury. The child was taken by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton for treatment of his injuries.
Baker was taken before a Queen Anne’s County District Court commissioner on the traffic and criminal charges and released on his own recognizance later Wednesday evening.
Hours later, just before 4 a.m. Thursday, state troopers responded to a call for a person destroying property at a home along Ocean Gateway in Wye Mills. Police dispatch informed responding officers that the man, later identified as Baker, was attempting to break into a car on the property.
Charging documents said Baker began running toward the wood line on the property, leading to a foot pursuit before police located him.
Police later learned that Baker’s attempted flight from the property was reportedly in connection to an alleged domestic incident. Baker also lived at the property.
Baker’s partner told police that he arrived home after his arrest and began destroying the rental property, then allegedly picked up a knife and pointed it at her, threatening to kill her.
The woman told police Baker had been using drugs and had been “violent and high” most of the day. She told police she was scared for her safety and was afraid of Baker coming back to the home.
Police arrested Baker early Thursday morning on first- and second-degree assault charges in connection to the domestic incident. He was ordered held without bond in a bail review Thursday afternoon.
In an additional case filed Thursday, Baker was charged with second-degree child abuse. A bail review is set for Friday morning in Queen Anne’s County District Court.
