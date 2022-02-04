Day's Inn on Route 50 in Cambridge

Day’s Inn on Route 50 in Cambridge.

 PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER

CAMBRIDGE — Police are waiting for autopsy results for a man whose body was found Sunday at a hotel in Cambridge.

Dorchester County Sheriff Jimmy Phillips said his agency his handling the investigation and there has not be any indication of foul play in the death of the man at the Days Inn in Cambridge.

Investigators are currently waiting for a report on the cause of death.

