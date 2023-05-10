SALISBURY — Following a six-day jury trial, a Wicomico County jury on Monday found a former Delmar man guilty of all counts in the fatal shooting of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Glenn Hilliard
Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, 22, was convicted of 11 charges Monday, including first- and second-degree murder, using a firearm in a violent crime, fourth-degree burglary and several other firearms charges in connection to Hilliard’s murder.
The charges stem from a shooting on June 12, 2022 in Pittsville. Hilliard and another deputy were attempting to apprehend Davidson, who was wanted on four warrants in different jurisdictions.
While patrolling the area, Hilliard observed a man matching Davidson’s description walking along the road. When Hilliard turned his patrol vehicle around, Davidson ducked into a nearby apartment complex’s stairwell, according to a release from the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.
As Davidson fled from the stairwell and building, Hilliard drew his agency-issued Taser and began pursuing Davidson, closing the gap between the two to less than ten feet, the release said. Hilliard warned Davidson that he would be Tased if he didn’t stop fleeing.
Davidson then drew a Taurus 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and fired three rounds at Hilliard, striking him twice and fatally injuring him.
Hilliard, 41, was a 16-year law enforcement veteran.
After a two-hour manhunt involving over a dozen law enforcement agencies, Davidson was taken into custody.
Davidson consented to an interview with police that night, in which he admitted to running from and firing at Hilliard. He told police that he paused to observe the deputy’s injuries before fleeing to a nearby camper, where he left a backpack containing a semi-automatic handgun, magazines and a black shirt.
The police report stated that Davidson made several phone calls to associates before walking over to the officers to turn himself in.
Police also interviewed one of Davidson’s associates, who said he called her that night and told her to check her social media for a message. The message he sent said “I shot a cop I was scared I love u bye.”
Investigators reviewed two other messages sent from Davidson. One said “I had a gun that would triple my time.” Another said “I killed a cop they might kill me.”
Davidson was already prohibited from owning firearms after a felony armed robbery conviction in Baltimore in 2019. He received probation before judgment in that case and did not serve time in jail.
In October, Davidson and his attorneys requested the case be removed from Wicomico County and transferred to another jurisdiction due to pretrial publicity. An attached memorandum also pointed to the fact that the jurors would be under the protection of members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office while hearing the case and argued that jurors would not be able to deliberate without sympathy, bias or prejudice.
The motion to move the trial was denied in November.
In late April, less than a week before the trial was slated to begin, Davidson’s attorneys asked the court to reconsider its ruling on the removal of the trial, pointing to additional media reports and commemorative events held in Hilliard’s honor as reasons why he could not have a fair and impartial trial in Wicomico County. The motion was denied again.
Following the trial, Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said Hilliard was a “wonderful father and husband, an accomplished law enforcement officer, and a friend to all who knew him.”
“Corporal Hilliard made the ultimate sacrifice serving his community because Austin Davidson refused to be taken into custody on his four outstanding arrest warrants,” Dykes said in a statement. “The Hilliard family, the law enforcement family, and our community have suffered immensely. I am grateful for the jury’s time, attention and verdict.”
Davidson will remain held without bond pending sentencing, which was postponed to allow time for a pre-sentence investigation report to be completed.
Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 6 in Wicomico County Circuit Court.
