EASTON — A Trappe man is facing burglary and trespassing charges after police found him hiding under a bed while allegedly trespassing inside a home.
William Clarence Thomas, Jr., 59, was arrested Sunday, May 23 after police found him hiding in a bedroom in a Trappe home, according to police reports.
Deputies with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in Trappe following a report of a house trespassing from Kevin L. Camper. According to police reports, Camper stated that the house belonged to his recently deceased father Daniel Camper Jr., and that he and his sister were the trustees of their father’s house and belongings.
Camper told police that after he arrived at the home at 4 p.m., he went upstairs to the bedroom and found a Black male on the side of the bed lying on the floor. Camper stated that he “slowly” exited the house and called 911, police said.
After arriving, police said that they found a black bicycle on the ground near the side door, as well as a black duffel bag with clothing inside near the side door. One item of clothing was labeled with the name “Tim Camper,” Kevin Camper’s incarcerated brother, according to police reports.
Officers entered the home and found a Black male, later identified as Thomas, lying underneath the bed where Camper stated he was. Thomas was reportedly found wearing a pair of blue rubber medical gloves, according to police.
Police reports also stated that there was dirt on the gloves, allegedly indicating that the man had been moving items in or around the house.
Deputies asked Camper if he had ever seen or knew the man, which Camper denied, police said. Camper also denied giving the man permission to be inside or around the residence. Camper’s family had reportedly been at the home the day before and did not observe anyone inside the residence while they were attempting to clean, police said.
After being read his Miranda Rights, Thomas waived his right to remain silent, police said. Thomas told officers that he allegedly knew the deceased, Daniel Camper, from church and was friends with him. Thomas added that the deceased was allegedly in possession of some of his tools and he was trying to retrieve them.
When officers asked Thomas if he had permission from the family to be in the residence, he stated that he did not, police said.
Thomas was taken into custody on May 23 at the Talbot County Central Booking facility, where he was held without bond. He was released on an unsecured personal bond of $25,000 on May 24. Conditions of his release include attending Shore Behavioral Health’s Intensive Outpatient Program.
Thomas is charged with first-, third- and fourth-degree burglary and trespassing on private property, according to online court records.
He is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 16.
Thomas is also facing various charges in several other open cases, according to online court records.
In a separate case against Thomas that was filed in November 2019, Thomas is facing similar charges of first-, second- and third-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree burglary and theft between $1,000 to under $10,000.
Another case filed against Thomas in February 2020 charged him with possession of a controlled dangerous substance other than marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and illegal possession of ammunition.
