On Friday, the Caroline County Sheriff's Office chased a wanted suspect through the northern part of the county before he escaped into a wooded area.
According to a release from the sheriff, officers from the sheriff's office, the Maryland State Police and the Delaware State Police went to a property in Marydel, Maryland, looking for Todd Randall Hockensmith.
At the property, Hockensmith was seen running to a car, which he used to flee the scene.
Police pursued the vehicle through the norther portion of Caroline County until the suspect drove the car off the roadway in the 16000 block of Lentz Road in Henderson, Maryland.
According to the police report, Hockensmith fled on foot and ran into a heavily wooded area. As other units arrived, a perimeter was set up and K-9 units were called to assist along with aviation units.
After about three hours of searching the area Hockensmith was unable to be located.
Through investigation, it was learned the vehicle Hockensmith was operating had been reported stolen, according to the police report.
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded back to the Marydel property where the incident began. A second vehicle was located and recovered that also had been reported stolen through the Denton Police Department.
As a result of the on-scene investigation, deputies arrested a female associate of Hockensmith identified as Danyeal L. Shahan. Shahan is being charged with motor vehicle theft and related charges. Shahan was wanted through
the state of Delaware. At this time, criminal and traffic charges are pending for Hockensmith.
This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office
