CAMBRIDGE — The man accused of possessing a large amount of methamphetamine on Hoopers Island in August 2021 was sentenced to one year in jail Monday, May 2.
Dorchester Circuit Judge Brett Wilson sentenced Frederico Borquez-Garcia, 35, to one year in jail after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.
Borquez-Garcia was also charged with possession of a large amount of a controlled dangerous substance and CDS possession of a drug other than marijuana in connection with the August raid. The two charges were dismissed by the state after he pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge.
The charges stem from the receipt of a suspicious FedEx parcel at a shipping facility on Aug. 18, 2021. The package, which originated from Mexico, was set aside for further inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Further inspection revealed six large candles inside of the package, each containing roughly 200 grams of a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. From there, the package was forwarded to Homeland Security Investigations and prepared for a controlled delivery.
The total amount of methamphetamine seized was just over one kilogram.
On Aug. 25, HSI and the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force conducted a controlled delivery to the Fishing Creek address listed on the package. Just over 10 grams of methamphetamine remained in the parcel when it was set out for delivery.
The parcel was left on Borquez-Garcia’s doorstep. Law enforcement officers observed him pick it up and take it inside, then saw him leave the home to go to a boatyard nearby.
Law enforcement then executed a search and seizure warrant on the residence and discovered the package in a back bedroom closet with the shipping label removed. They also discovered a cell phone in the closet.
Officers detained Borquez-Garcia and learned that the parcel’s actual addressee had been receiving methamphetamine at the address previously.
Dorchester County Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Ella Disharoon said that had the matter proceeded to trial, a police sergeant with the Somerset County Narcotics Task Force would have testified on behalf of the state to say that the amount of meth seized and the way it was shipped indicated an intent to distribute.
Disharoon added that the sentencing guidelines for the charge indicated one to three years of active jail time based on Borquez-Garcia’s previous convictions, which included illegal reentry into the United States.
Borquez-Garcia has a separate federal immigration case and could face up to three years in federal custody for an illegal reentry charge.
Borquez Garcia’s immigration status is in question, and an immigration detainer has been filed with the Dorchester County Detention Center.
Defense attorney Michelle Moodispaw said that following the immigration proceedings, he’s likely to be in custody and ultimately be deported.
After hearing the statement of facts and additional comments from the prosecution and defense, Wilson sentenced Borquez-Garcia to one year in jail, with the sentence beginning on Aug. 25, 2021 — the date he was originally arrested.
