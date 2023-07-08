SALISBURY — The man convicted of murder in the shooting of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Glenn Hilliard was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 66 years.
Following a six-day trial in May, a Wicomico County jury convicted Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, 21, of 11 charges, including first- and second-degree murder, using a firearm in a violent crime, fourth-degree burglary and several other firearms charges in connection to Hilliard’s murder.
On Thursday, just over a year after Hilliard’s death, Wicomico Circuit Court Judge James S. Sarbanes gave Davidson the maximum sentence for the first-degree murder charge and tacked on an additional 66 years for the firearm and burglary charges.
“Our community has suffered immeasurably at the hands of Cpl. Glenn Hilliard’s killer,” Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said in a statement. “This defendant earned and deserves the sentence justly imposed by Judge Sarbanes.”
“I pray that Glenn’s legacy of service and kindness lives on every day in our community,” she added.
The charges stemmed from a shooting on June 12, 2022, in Pittsville. Hilliard and another deputy were attempting to arrest Davidson, who was wanted on four warrants in different jurisdictions.
While patrolling the area, Hilliard observed a man matching Davidson’s description walking along the road. When Hilliard turned his patrol vehicle around, Davidson ducked into a nearby apartment complex’s stairwell, according to a release from the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.
As Davidson fled from the stairwell and building, Hilliard drew his agency-issued Taser and began pursuing Davidson, closing the gap between the two to less than 10 feet, the release said. Hilliard warned Davidson that he would be Tased if he didn’t stop fleeing.
Davidson then drew a Taurus 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and fired three rounds at Hilliard, striking him twice and fatally injuring him.
Hilliard, 41, was a 16-year law enforcement veteran.
After a two-hour manhunt involving over a dozen law enforcement agencies, Davidson was taken into custody.
Davidson consented to an interview with police that night, in which he admitted to running from and firing at Hilliard. He told police that he paused to observe the deputy’s injuries before fleeing to a nearby camper, where he left a backpack containing a semi-automatic handgun, magazines and a black shirt.
The police report stated that Davidson made several phone calls to associates before walking over to the officers to turn himself in.
Police also interviewed one of Davidson’s associates, who said he called her that night and told her to check her social media for a message. The message he sent said “I shot a cop I was scared I love u bye.”
Investigators reviewed two other messages sent from Davidson. One said “I had a gun that would triple my time.” Another said “I killed a cop they might kill me.”
Davidson was already prohibited from owning firearms after a felony armed robbery conviction in Baltimore in 2019. He received probation before judgment in that case and did not serve time in jail.
