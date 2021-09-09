In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 file photo, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., discusses the infrastructure bill making its way through congress during a news conference held by the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sidhartha Kumar Mathur who threatened to kill Rep. Andy Harris from Maryland was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 to serve eight consecutive weekends in jail followed by six months of home confinement. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)
EASTON — A Howard County man has been sentenced to weekend jail time, two years of probation and six months of home detention after pleading guilty to charges related to threats to kill U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md-1st., and his family.
Sidhartha Kumar Mathur, 35, of West Friendship, pleaded guilty to making false statements to federal agents, related to the death threats he sent to Harris in December during the post-election fight over 2020 presidential results.
According to prosecutors, Mathur’s threats included violent statements such as “I will kill you and blow up your office if you try to take my vote away” and “I know where you and your family lives. You will be ended.”
Harris represents the Eastern Shore, is a supporter of former President Donald Trump and objected to certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory on Jan. 6.
Mathur pleaded guilty in June to making false statements related to the threats when he tried to attribute them to another person.
Harris said the threats “were appalling – and it was frustrating that this man was allowed to walk free until sentencing. Nevertheless, I can’t thank the Capitol Police, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and all others involved enough for their swift and thorough investigation and response to this matter. I hope that this felony conviction serves as a lesson that all political disagreements in America must be addressed in a civil way – not by threats of physical, deadly violence.”
Mathur’s sentencing includes eight consecutive weekends of jail time and 100 hours of community service, according to Harris’ office.
