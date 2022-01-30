Marge Brown, of Stevensville, celebrates her 100th birthday at a special luncheon held in her honor, Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Kent Island American Legion. Her actual birthday was the next day, Sunday, Jan. 23. The celebration was held a day early because bingo (which she loves) is held at the KIVFD each Sunday, and she couldn’t miss that!
STEVENSVILLE — Marge Brown of Stevensville celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday, Jan. 22. Family and friends arranged a birthday celebration at the Kent Island American Legion, Post 278, in Stevensville, where she has been a longtime member of the ladies auxiliary. She also has been a longtime active member of the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Her birthday was celebrated a day early, as she was born Marguerite “Marge” Marie Crawmer on Jan. 23, 1922, in Owings Mills, Maryland. The early celebration was because the KIVFD Auxiliary hosts bingo at the firehouse every Sunday afternoon, and she didn’t want to miss that!
Her late parents, Herbert Addison Crawmer and Hollis Catherine Crawmer, had four children. Marge had two brothers, William and Russell, and a sister, Catherine.
A native Marylander, she never left — growing up and graduating from Westminster High School in 1938. She met her future husband, Richard A. Brown Sr. while living in Westminster. They were married in 1941 and celebrated their 72nd anniversary together before his passing in 2013.
They had two sons, Ronald and Richard Jr., with their family residing in Brooklyn Park. Richard Sr. and Marge moved to Kent Island in 1972.
Marge previously worked at the Middle River Airport, Lipton Tea Company, and finally at the National Security Agency at Fort Meade, where she retired in 1983, after 25 years working at NSA.
Marge has always been active in the Kent Island community, as mentioned, being a member of both KI American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and KIVFD Ladies Auxiliary. She also enjoys tending to her beautiful geraniums at her home, and during summer months, canning tomatoes, pickled beets and making zucchini relish. She also makes delicious zucchini bread and stuffed peppers that she shares with her neighbors.
She attends Kent Island United Methodist Church, is an avid bingo player and enjoys reading and doing word search puzzles. She said she loves being outside during warm weather months.
She credits her longevity of life to “good genes” as both her parents lived into their 90s. “Also,” she said, “staying active and routine health check-ups.”
