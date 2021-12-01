MARYDEL — The Marydel Town Commission had an election Nov. 2 for one seat in this town of over 140 people. Voting took place at the Marydel Town Hall.
To be a commissioner, one must be a citizen of the United States, be at least 18 years old and have been a resident of Marydel for 30 days prior to the election.
Incumbent Elizabeth Simmons received all six votes cast. It was unanimous.
Simmons has acted as clerk and tax collector as well as performing her duties as town commissioner.
She rejoins Stanley J. Wilcox, who is serving as mayor until 2023. Cathy A. Pharis, who is a nurse, is also on the town commission. She will serve until 2022.
The Charter of Marydel says, “All legislative powers of the Town are vested in a commission consisting of three commissioners who shall be elected as hereinafter provided and who shall hold office for a term of three years or until their successors take office. The regular term of a commissioner shall expire on the first Town Commission meeting in December following the election of his or her successor. Commissioners holding office at the time this Charter becomes effective shall continue to hold office for the term for which they were elected and until the succeeding commission takes office under the provisions of this Charter.”
