Marydel VFD completes new well-drilling project

The Marydel Volunteer Fire Department received $10,000 from Enel North America to drill three new wells for water access on-site at the firehouse, which will improve response times.

MARYDEL, Delaware — The Marydel Volunteer Fire Department received $10,000 from Enel North America to fund the drilling of three new wells for water access on-site at the firehouse, which will lead to improved department efficiency and response times.


