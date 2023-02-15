Marydel VFD completes new well-drilling project

MARYDEL, Delaware — The Marydel Volunteer Fire Department received $10,000 from Enel North America to fund the drilling of three new wells for water access on-site at the firehouse, which will lead to improved department efficiency and response times.
With a jurisdiction covering the counties of Caroline, Kent and Queen Anne’s, the Marydel Volunteer Department has historically faced challenges with water access due to the shallow water table. With water access challenges, the volunteer firefighters ride 15 minutes to a location with enough water pressure to fill a fire truck water tank to prepare for fires and other emergencies.
“Now we have enough water pressure to fill a truck in 10 minutes on site before heading directly to the fire emergency,” said Marydel Fire Chief Richard “Ricky” Short. “This is a tremendous advantage as we work to serve our jurisdiction across Kent County, Delaware, and Caroline and Queen Anne’s counties in Maryland.”
Over the past year, the Marydel VFD collaborated with Enel to commission a site study aimed at determining the optimal location to drill wells and create adequate water pressure to quickly fill a 1000-gallon fire truck. Short has led the department for the past two years.
“My mission as I became chief was to address the low water pressure situation,” he said. “It’s a huge relief to now have this project completed and be able to serve our jurisdiction with much faster response time.”
Enel North America Development Manager Chad Lobley, stated, “We are pleased to work with Chief Short and the Marydel Volunteer Fire Department to support this important initiative that will improve safety for the department and the citizens they serve. We’re grateful for first responders who keep our communities safe and are glad to support them as we look toward a long-term partnership with Caroline County.”
Enel North America is developing the Waypost Solar Project, a 92 MW solar farm in Caroline County, Maryland. Located on approximately 500 acres in the townships of Templeville and Marydel, the project will be able to power 15,000 Maryland households and avoid the emission of 113,000 tons of CO2 annually, according to the company.
(0) comments
