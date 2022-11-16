DENTON — Caroline County Superintendent of Schools Derek Simmons met recently with county commissioners and state lawmakers to discuss the predicaments faced by the school district under the new Blueprint for Maryland’s Future guidelines. Money and physical space are two of the constraints.
The Kirwan Commission created benchmarks to help Maryland’s school system get into higher echelons of achievement like Finland, China and Canada. They also looked at the top performing states Massachusetts, New Jersey and New Hampshire to try and get Maryland to perform at the top in a few years.
The Kirwan Commission identified five major policy areas to be addressed: 1) early childhood development and education; 2) preparation of high quality and diverse teachers and school leaders; 3) rigorous college and career pathways, benchmarked against those in the world’s best systems; 4) equitable funding to ensure that all students are successful; and 5) effective governance and accountability.
These areas are broken into pillars of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. The first pillar is early childhood development. According to the blueprint, the goal is to “significantly expand publicly funded full day pre-K for all 4-year-olds and low income 3-year-olds through a public/private delivery system.”
“Investing in family and community supports and full-day pre kindergarten will greatly increase the proportion of kindergarteners who enter school ready to learn,” says the Blueprint.
“Starting this year we are to increase our prekindergarten 4 and prekindergarten 3 enrollments. We are to increase the number of students who are eligible for preK and that is a great thing. We believe we have the capacity within our schools to handle an increase of preK 4 kids,” said Simmons.
He was more concerned about the public/private partnerships to implement preK 3.
“The private providers are supposed to be a 50% mix — so we serve 50% of the kids and the private providers serve 50% of the kids. I have no place to put preK 3. The Blueprint did not factor in capital money. So, there is no state capital. AIB (Accountability and Implementation Board) has made statements assuming that with the pandemic there are day care facilities that have likely closed, so there is square footage in jurisdictions that we could lease. There really isn’t. The capital piece is huge if we are being asked to factor in the preK 3,” Simmons said.
Simmons also expressed concerns about other guidelines that call for paying new teachers $60,000 a year and paying for dual enrollment for high school students to take classes at a community college.
“I have three fiscal years to raise the starting salary of all teachers to $60,000. This is about a 20% increase,” Simmons said. “The bigger issue is that I am seeing related largely to the funding aspect related to Kirwan. It really comes down to assumptions that were made to the funding formula that was in the original bill and in 2.0. There are some adjustments that have to happen at the state level ... There are some real challenges associated with the assumptions. First and foremost, the funding formula was based on 2% inflation over 10 years. Depending on where you look, it is at 6.1% and there is one at 8.1% rate of inflation over the past year. So, we are starting out in a hole. If we listen to the Fed it will take a couple of years to get back down to 2%. The other factor is that we are not back up to pre-pandemic numbers. It is just not tenable.”
Simmons noted that Caroline County is not a tax rich county and there are not funds just lying around. The county’s budget for the current fiscal year is just over $60 million. The largest portion of that, more than $16 million, goes to the school system.
Simmons said Blueprint pillar three is about college and career readiness. The criteria for who is eligible makes this an expensive educational initiative.
“If a student is deemed ready at the end of grade 10, that student will be eligible for dual enrollment at no cost to the student. All students who wish to take dual enrollment, we are on the hook for it for all students who meet the minimum threshold. Because they haven’t set the bar yet, anyone can go do it, Chesapeake College. We have lowered the threshold and I have to figure out how to pay for dual enrollment for all the kids,” Simmons said.
He was seeking help from the state legislators in terms of funding or delay.
Simmons suggested that the AIB come visit Caroline County. None of the AIB board members are from Caroline County.
AIB has seven members: Chair Isiah “Ike” Leggett, Dr. Mara Doss, Fagan Harris, Vice Chair Dr. William “Brit” Kirwan, Dr. Jennifer Lynch, Joseph Manko and Dr. Laura Stapleton. They are a mix of public policy, educational administrators and heads of private public entities. This whole agenda put forth by Governor Larry Hogan is called Strong Schools Maryland.
Sen. Stephen Hershey said, “At the end of the day, the mandate is either funded or extended. It is a zero sum game when it comes to the budget. This only affects the poor counties. It doesn’t affect Howard, Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties. That is where all the AIB members are.”
