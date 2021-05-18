ANNAPOLIS — Following over a year of crisis, Maryland is reporting its lowest numbers of new daily COVID cases since March 2020 and the lowest positivity rates for virus tests since the start of the pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan announced.
“Our COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to the lowest level it’s ever been,” Hogan said Tuesday in social media post.
Maryland reported 212 new cases of COVID and a statewide positivity rate of 2.51 percent on Monday, according to data from the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. The state reported the same number of new cases on Tuesday and even lower 2.23% positivity rate on Tuesday
“Today’s key health metrics show that, after a long, hard-fought battle, we are nearing the end of this pandemic as we finally see a light at the end of the tunnel,” Hogan said in a press release.
COVID hospitalizations are down to 596 patients statewide, a decrease of more than half since April 20.
Vaccination rates in the state are also higher than the national average of 58 percent, the governor said. CDC data shows that 66.6 percent of adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine as of Monday morning.
“Each and every one of these milestones is a credit to Marylanders, especially those who have stepped up to get the vaccine,” said Hogan in a statement. “Together, we can make sure no arm is left behind, and finally bring this pandemic to an end.”
Adolescent vaccination numbers are also increasing following the authorization of Pfizer shots to be given to individuals aged 12 to 15 on May 13 at all mass vaccination sites and available providers across the state. The Pfizer shot has been available to 16 and 17-year-olds through all providers since April 12.
“For the foreseeable future, we intend to allocate Pfizer to the Annapolis and other mass vaccination sites in order to provide convenient vaccine options for adolescents aged 12 and older in each region of the state,” said Charlie Gischlar, Deputy Director for the Office of Communications at the Maryland Department of Health.
As of May 17, 8,168 adolescents aged 12-15 have received Pfizer vaccines across all of the state’s mass vaccination sites, excluding the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Annapolis site has given 1,660 Pfizer vaccinations to that age group, Gischlar reported.
Walk-up shots are available at all 13 mass vaccination sites in Maryland. A patient can walk in, receive a vaccination, and be out the door in as little as 35 minutes, Gischlar said.
The closest state mass vaccination sites to the Eastern Shore are the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis and the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury.
Over 48 percent of Talbot County is fully vaccinated as of Monday, the highest county vaccination rate on the Eastern Shore and in the state.
