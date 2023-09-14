Harford County’s Katie Jones captured the Maryland dairy princess title during the 61st annual event on Sept. 1 in the Cow Palace at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.
Representing the Upper Chesapeake Region, which includes Harford, Baltimore and Cecil counties, Jones will now represent the state’s dairy farmers and promote Maryland’s official beverage during the coming year at fairs, schools, grocery stores, special events and more, sharing the dairy story about milk, dairy products and the dairy industry.
Layla Shepard of the South Central Region will be her partner in promotion as the alternate Maryland dairy princess. Layla hales from Damascus in Montgomery County.
“Maryland’s dairy industry is lucky to have this dynamic team to promote their product and way of life,” said Susan Summers, president of the Maryland Dairy Princess Association. “They are trained, professional spokespersons serving as ambassadors throughout the state and will work with our excellent team of younger promoters, Dairy Maids, to celebrate our hard-working dairy farmers and the nutritional products they supply for us all.”
The 2022-23 Maryland Dairy Princess Morgan Osborn-Wotthlie crowned her successor after a two-day competition filled with interviews, presentations and promotions. Jones received the Best Milk Toast honor and Shepard was awarded the Best Presentation and Scholarship awards.
The new State Princess is a 16-year-old junior enrolled in the North Harford High School Agriculture Program, caring for the program’s cows, pigs, horses, sheep, and alpaca. The honor student was a regional Robotics and Engineering winner, took top honors in the orchestra and is on the varsity soccer and lacrosse teams. Living on her family’s dairy farm, Katie is responsible for feeding, herding, grazing, field work and more. She is an active member of the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, participating in many community service projects, and is an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
She is the daughter of Meg and Steve Jones.
The new state alternate is an honor roll student and cheerleader at Damascus High School. She is a Brown Swiss dairy enthusiast, exhibiting her cattle and other livestock at the Damascus Community Fair and Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. Layla was the 2022 Montgomery County Agricultural Fair Queen and is a member and officer of several county 4-H clubs, including beef, poultry, and sheep & swine.
The Damascus FFA Chapter member is also a member of the Damascus Livestock Club. Layla works as an animal caretaker for a local farmer. She is the daughter of Cathy and James Shepard.
Judging the annual contest was Linda Foreman of Durham, North Carolina; Jean Kummer of Evans City, Pennsylvania; and Kirk Sattazahn of Womelsdorf, Pennsylvania. Denny Remsburg of Jefferson served as master of ceremonies.
The Dairy Maid program prepares future princesses and provides promotional opportunities for younger dairy enthusiasts between the ages of 9 and 16 years old.
Holding those titles are Atley Shafer, Carly Garver and Ella Fell of Frederick County; Annettee Clougherty, Emma Hutchison and Caroline Kimball of the Eastern Shore region; Selah Honkofsky of the South Central region; and Virginia Brooks, Georgia Clisham, Britol Ehrhardt, Harper Rutledge, Abigail Stewart, Madelyn Thomas and Miranda Underwood of the Upper Chesapeake region.
The contest can be viewed on the Maryland Dairy Princess Association Facebook page. For more information on the Maryland Dairy Princess Program, contact Hope Cencula at mddairyprincess@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.