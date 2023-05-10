Scenic Byways

The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway is one that will benefit by funding announced Tuesday.

 PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin, David Trone, and Glenn Ivey (all D-Md.) announced Tuesday $824,000 in federal funding for the Maryland Department of Transportation to improve Mary through the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration’s National Scenic Byways Program will support updated byway facilities, safety enhancements, and historical and cultural information markers along the state’s historic roads, including: Baltimore’s Historic Charles Street, the Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway, the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway, and the Religious Freedom Byway. Maryland also contains portions of the Historical National Road and the Journey Through Hallowed Ground Byway.


