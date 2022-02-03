BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) has recently opened or expanded the hours of operation at COVID-19 testing sites across the state, in partnership with local health departments, hospitals and the Maryland National Guard.
A new testing site opened Tuesday, Feb. 1 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, 100 E. Carroll Street in Salisbury at the corner of Waverly Dr. and Old Vine St., providing an additional testing option for residents of the Eastern Shore. Hours for the site are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; closed on Sunday and Monday.
Free KN95 masks are also available while supplies last at the state-run testing site in Easton, located at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center’s Medical Pavilion at 500 Cadmus Lane. The Easton testing site is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free at-home tests will be available at state-run sites at Annapolis Annex, State Center in Baltimore and City of Praise Family Ministries in Prince George’s County while supplies last.
Testing and vaccination sites may experience delays or closures due to inclement weather. Visitors are encouraged to check the status of any site before arriving. Site info is available at covidTEST.maryland.gov and covidVAX.maryland.gov.
Due to high demand, social distancing requirements and winter weather, the Department of Health encourages everyone to dress for the cold and prepare for long wait times at testing sites.
In addition to the state-run sites in Salisbury and Easton, residents of the Eastern Shore can get a COVID-19 test or vaccine from their local health department at the following locations:
CAROLINE COUNTY:
Testing:
- Caroline County Vaccine Center, located in Denton Plaza, Legion Road, Suite 8. All testing is available by appointment. To make an appointment, please call 410-479-5880.
Vaccination:
- Caroline County Vaccine Center, located in Denton Plaza, Legion Road, Suite 8. Moderna, J&J and Pfizer (ages 12+) vaccines will be available Thursday, Feb. 3 from 3-6:30 p.m., and Friday, Feb. 4 from 1-4 p.m.
DORCHESTER COUNTY:
Testing:
- Old Dorchester General Hospital, 300 Byrn Street in Cambridge (entrance on Dorchester Avenue). Drive-thru testing Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. No appointment needed. Closed Feb. 21. Testing is also available by appointment at the Dorchester County Health Department COVID-19 Satellite Center, 103 Cedar Street in Cambridge — call 410-228-0235 to schedule an appointment.
Vaccination:
- Dorchester County Health Department, 3 Cedar Street in Cambridge. Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 12+) are available Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The health department will also have a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 5, for ages 5 and up. Call 410-228-0235 for more information or to make an appointment.
KENT COUNTY:
Testing:
- Kent County Health Department Testing Center, 514 Washington Ave. in Chestertown. Open Thursday, Feb. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. By appointment only due to high demand. Call 410-778-1350 to schedule an appointment or visit the Kent County Health Department website at kenthd.org.
Vaccination:
- Kent County Health Department Offices, 125 S Lynchburg Street in Chestertown. Open Thursday, Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J available at different times. View the schedule and make an appointment on the Kent County Health Department website at kenthd.org.
QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY:
Testing:
- Queen Anne’s County Health Department, 206 N Commerce Street in Centreville. Open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins available but appointments are preferred. Call 443-262-9909 to schedule.
Vaccination: Queen Anne's County Health Department, 206 N Commerce Street in Centreville. Influenza vaccine also available. Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 1-4 p.m. Schedule an appointment online at covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling 443-262-9909.
TALBOT COUNTY:
Testing:
- Talbot Business Center, 28712 Glebe Road in Easton. Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Appointment only; call 410-819-5632 to schedule. Testing is drive-up — do not exit your car.
Vaccination:
- Talbot County Health Department, 102 Marlboro Ave. in Easton. 1st, 2nd and 3rd dose vaccines are available as well as Pfizer boosters for eligible individuals. Walk-ins welcome. Call 410-819-5641 for more information.
WICOMICO COUNTY:
Testing:
- Wicomico Youth and Civic Center at 500 Glen Ave. in Salisbury. Open Thursday, Feb. 3 from 1-3 p.m. Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome. Call 410-341-4600 to make an appointment.
Vaccination: Visit www.wicomicohealth.org to view vaccine schedule and make appointments.
