BALTIMORE — Maryland Humanities is seeking nominations for new members to join its dynamic volunteer Board of Directors. Nominees should have a passion for the humanities as well as a deep commitment to the organization’s mission of creating and supporting bold experiences that explore and elevate our shared stories to connect people, enhance lives, and enrich communities.
Maryland Humanities is an educational nonprofit organization. Established in 1973, the organization now directly serves more than 50,000 people—from youth to seniors—through hundreds of free events in dozens communities across the state each year. Nominees should be able to make a commitment of time and resources to the governance of Maryland Humanities and the organization’s many public programs, including One Maryland One Book, Maryland History Day, and Museum on Main Street, among others. Nominees should also have deep community connections and a willingness to activate them with the Executive Director and staff.
Maryland Humanities specifically seeks to add members who reflect the demographic and racial diversity of the state, as well as those who offer a broad geographical representation. Currently, the organization hopes to find interested community members from Frederick County; Prince George’s County; Washington County; the Upper Shore counties of Cecil, Kent, and Queen Anne’s; and the Lower Shore counties of Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester.
Maryland Humanities also seeks candidates with backgrounds in human resources, entrepreneurship, the law, graphic design, or leadership experience in a changing workplace. Finally, a commitment to racial equity principles with experience in implementation and/or an affinity for learning are a necessity for consideration.
Board members’ primary responsibilities include strengthening and monitoring the organization’s programs and services, ensuring effective fiscal management, fundraising, strategic planning, selecting and orienting new board members, allocating grant funds, hiring and evaluating the Executive Director, and promoting Maryland Humanities activities. Nominees must be available to attend a mix of in-person and virtual quarterly board meetings, quarterly committee meetings, and Maryland Humanities events. Candidates are expected to make Maryland Humanities a philanthropic priority, with the capacity to contribute or secure from private or public sources the minimum board contribution or possess the availability and willingness for active solicitation. Members serve without pay and are eligible to serve for as many as three three-year terms.
The current Board includes attorneys, business professionals, nonprofit and museum professionals, current and former educators, and financial advisors among others. Currently, 25 members comprise the Maryland Humanities Board of Directors.
You may nominate someone or nominate yourself. Please complete the Board Nomination Form at www.mdhumanities.org to be considered. All nominations must be received by July 31, 2022 to be considered for election in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.