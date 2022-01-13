ANNAPOLIS — State legislators were ready to get back to work and kick off the 444th session of the General Assembly on Wednesday, despite the opening of the 2022 session being overshadowed by continued pandemic concerns and the prospect of hot-button issues.
In a change from last year’s strict pandemic guidelines — when senators were enclosed in transparent plastic booths and the number of delegates in was limited to enforce social distancing — the legislators were welcomed back into their respective chambers at full capacity, with mandatory masking and less close contact than pre-pandemic years.
This session, the legislators are expected to debate over a number of key issues, including Maryland’s significant budget surplus, healthcare in the COVID era, climate change and the environment, cannabis legalization, and redistricting.
On the Shore, legislative priorities mainly lie in addressing environmental issues and continuing to defend the way of life on the eastern side of the Bay — a fight that’s especially challenging for the few Republican lawmakers in a majority Democratic legislature.
Sen. Addie C. Eckardt, R-37-Mid-Shore aims to prioritize legislation that tackles key infrastructure issues such as transportation and wastewater treatment, expanding rural broadband access and helping the workforce, particularly health care workers.
At the close of the first day of the session, Eckardt had six bills officially filed, three of which are Shore-focused:
- a bill altering the definition of “local government” under the Local Government Tort Claims Act to include Cambridge Waterfront Development Inc.;
- a bill creating an exception for motor vehicle registration requirements on Upper and Middle Hoopers Island and Taylors Island in Dorchester County;
- a bill authorizing the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to allow deer hunting on each Sunday of the deer hunting season and to allow turkey hunting on each Sunday of the spring turkey hunting season in Talbot County.
Sen. Steve Hershey, R-36-Upper Shore, whose district spans across Kent, Queen Anne’s, Cecil and Caroline counties, has not filed any legislation yet.
Del. Johnny Mautz, R-37B-Talbot, one of the Mid-Shore’s delegates, has filed House versions of Eckardt’s bills on deer and turkey hunting in Talbot County and on golf cart registration on Hoopers Island and Taylors Island. His district encompasses Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester and Wicomico counties.
Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes, D-37A, who serves as the speaker pro tem, is co-sponsoring the bill on golf cart registration with Mautz and the Dorchester County Delegation.
Sample-Hughes is also introducing two health-related bills: a bill on altering requirements on regulation and licensing of audiologists, hearing aid dispensers, speech language pathologists and music therapists; and a bill concerning several aspects of the Virginia I. Jones Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Council.
Del. Chris Adams, R-37B-Wicomico, who’s going into his fourth year serving in the legislature, is looking forward to continuing to advocate for the Eastern Shore this session, especially with the hot-button topic of the environment. His district covers the same counties as Mautz.
Adams explained that the Eastern Shore legislators tend to face a challenge with environmental issues when in session in Annapolis, with bills challenging how the Shore handles certain topics, such as climate change, agriculture, watermen, poultry and more. For him and other local legislators, the 90 days of the session are spent defending those key industries, Adams said.
“We know these bills, just by the definition, are kind of difficult for these industries … And so my job, among many, is to make sure we defend our way of life on the Shore,” he said.
Del. Jeff Ghrist, R-36-Caroline, is also ready to advocate for the Eastern Shore this legislative session. His district covers Caroline, Queen Anne’s, Kent and Cecil counties.
“Our priority most of the time, for most of us in the minority party, is playing defense, honestly,” he said. “Trying to protect taxpayers and overreaching government, that sort of thing.”
Although he hasn’t formally filed yet, Ghrist plans on introducing several bills this session:
- a bill giving parents school district-provided funds to use and choose where their child goes to school if the child attends a failing school;
- a bill proposing additional members to the state’s school Accountability and Implementation Board to increase geographic representation from the Shore, southern Maryland and western Maryland;
- a bill allowing Department of Natural Resource citations and criminal charges to be expunged over time.
As of the end of the first day of the session, Del. Steven J. Arentz, R-36-Queen Anne’s, is cosponsoring a bill with 13 other Republican delegates across the state. The bill would repeal a requirement that certain motor tax fuel rates be adjusted in future years based on growth in the consumer price index for all urban consumers.
Del. Jay A. Jacobs, R-36-Kent, has not filed any bills yet.
Looking forward, the Eastern Shore Delegation will be hosting a virtual meeting on Friday, Jan. 14 at 9 a.m.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
