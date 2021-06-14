CENTREVILLE — Mary Margaret Revell Goodwin, president and CEO of the Maryland Museum of Women’s History, is struggling to comply with necessary changes to meet the American Disabilities Act and the means to remodel the historic Locust Hill plantation — the new home of the museum. She says there is written and forensic evidence that suggests there were slaves who worked on the farm.
The original idea was to have the museum at a different Queen Anne’s County historic property.
The Locust Hill location is the second site for the museum. The first was Bloomfield just north of Centreville. They lost their first site and so it was like starting all over, Goodwin said. She is determined to keep the second location.
She really wants to get her new exhibit From Enslavement to Emancipation: Voices Not Heard up and running. Before she can have visitors she has to create an ADA approved bathroom with rails and she needs to put a short ramp put in to help the handicapped get from the kitchen to the dining room.
“This is the place we have to do a chair lift. We had donated to us three chair lifts so I can get people up to the second floor. The really big problem is an ADA bathroom. You have to have a huge space to get a wheelchair in. That is the smoke house where we will put the ADA bathroom,” she said.
The smoke house is a brick hut that stands just separate of the main house.
There is a second floor at Locust Hill and she has chair lifts that will be installed to get people upstairs. They need to be installed. She also envisions the back screened in porch being tripled in size and expand out towards the Turpin’s graveyard. She wants this to be to a flexible space that can be separated by dividers.
There is kind of a “Field of Dreams” determination to Goodwin. Build it and they will come. Envision it and the money will flow in. She wants to empower women and the enslaved one story at a time. She has a zeal that is undeniable.
“This will become a huge new, very big exhibit space, covered. It will have a tremendous exhibit that is going to take us four years to get it all together, but it will be one of the most exciting exhibits in the country much less in Maryland. It will be based around women,” she said.
Although her main focus is highlighting women’s history, she is also concerned about racial justice.
“We are so far behind in racial equity and racial justice in Maryland and everywhere. We are so far behind. More so than just for women. There’s a lot of prejudice against women, but nothing compared to what African American and Hispanics are faced with. We are in the heart of it with the whole argument over the Talbot Boys,” she said referring to the Confederate monument on the lawn of the Talbot County Courthouse.
She returns to the subject of the museum.
“That is what this exhibit is about. It is about five plantations. They are all interconnected by one woman. Her name is Mary Edwardian Burke Emory. She was one of the wealthy upper class women. She wrote a book in 1884 or 1885. It was published by the Baltimore Sun in 1900. She did two things in her book. She wrote about the genealogy of every single upper class woman here in the county. And then she wrote about Reeds Creek in particular which is the house she had stayed in,” she said.
Goodwin says her goal is to open two rooms of the house by Thanksgiving. The town of Centreville is agreeing on a new museum zone to be permitted in a housing area. She is hoping to have 4,000 visitors in the first year.
“To me a museum is not just supposed to make you learn but to drive your curiosity —‚ to make you think. This will be a museum for celebrating the works, the accomplishments by women. Primarily women from Maryland and the Eastern Shore,” she said.
“Maryland as a state has The Maryland Lynching Project. It is to memorialize every one of the lynchings. This town does not do well. It is almost impossible to talk about slavery, much less lynching,” she said.
The subject matter is a tinder box and Goodwin is not afraid to light the match. She is a rabble rouser.
“This will be a museum to celebrate the works, the accomplishments, the stories of women primarily from Maryland and the Eastern Shore. Of course if you were the first Black woman to ski to the North Pole and to the South Pole, that would be worthy of being celebrated in this museum,” she said.
There is an old brick building that she claims is over 150 years old and was slave’s quarters. For a while after it was used as a dairy. There is a non historic cement sink that needs to be removed to get it back to period accuracy. There is a large red barn on the grounds that in ten years she plans to turn into a conference center.
Her experience as an endurance athlete is perfectly fitted to this task of building a new museum.
She was an ultra distance swimmer who tried but failed to cross the English Channel five times. Mostly due to bad weather. She swam the straits of Gibraltar successfully. She is a polio survivor and relishes ignoring doctor’s advice. She ran 2,000 miles from the northern tip to the southern in Japan. She took her dog to run length of the Himalayas at altitude.
Now she is on a walker and doesn’t hear so well, but the determination is still there.
