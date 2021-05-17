EASTON — Maryland reported its lowest number of new COVID cases since March 30, 2020 and the state’s seven-day positivity rate for virus tests are the lowest since the pandemic began last year.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 212 new COVID cases in the previous 24 hours — the lowest since the end of March 2020.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced the improving numbers on Monday, May 17, after lifting the state’s mask indoor and outdoor mask mandates last week. The eases mask and COVID rules apply to both the vaccinated and unvaccinated. Delaware Gov. John Carney is also lifting his state’s mask mandates starting Friday, May 21.
The lifting of Maryland’s mask orders went into place on Saturday, May 15, though some localities including St. Michaels and Baltimore still have local mask requirements in place. Maryland’s mask order still applies on public transportation, and in schools, child care and health care settings.
COVID case rates came in at 6.65 per 100,000 Maryland residents — the lowest level since July 2020.
The number of hospitalizations attributed to COVID stands at 613 statewide, according to the Maryland Department of Health. The same statewide hospitalization figure stood at 1,952 patients on Jan. 12.
“From the very beginning of this crisis, we Marylanders truly have been all in this fight together,” Hogan said in a statement. “Today’s key health metrics show that, after a long, hard-fought battle, we are nearing the end of this pandemic as we finally see a light at the end of the tunnel. Those who have not yet been vaccinated are strongly advised to immediately do so. The easiest way to be protected from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated right away.”
Hogan also reported that the state’s seven-day positivity rate dropped to 2.51%—matching its lowest level, recorded on Sept. 24, 2020.
Locally, the Talbot County Health Department reported 13 new COVID cases on Monday, May 17.
There are 43 active cases in Talbot County. There have been 29 deaths attributed to COVID in Talbot during the pandemic. The state of Maryland has attributed 8,740 deaths to the coronavirus during the course of the pandemic, according to MDH.
