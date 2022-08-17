Skipper Mike Keene is carried in by his crew members Cole Meyerhoff and Keith Powers of the Log Canoe Persistence after winning some silver. No other winner was carried in such fashion. Ronald J. Flohr, current commodore from Chesapeake Bay Yacht Club, laughs at right. In back on the right are Bill Lane, former commodore and William B. Boyd, current vice chairman of Chesapeake Bay Yacht Club.
Let’s go racing! A brisk breeze propelled the boats across the Tred Avon River. The little boats in the foreground are where the racing begins. Optis are dinghies that train the youngest sailors in the principles of sailing and racing.
Tradition is a huge part of sailing culture. This is a commodore’s club burgee patch with a matching burgee-emblazoned tie. When you are sailing there is a definite right way to do something and many wrong ways.
The crew, owner and skipper of the decorated Log Canoe Persistence grabbed the big historic silver off the table for a celebratory moment of a great winning season. Back row: Jack Meyerhoff, Skipper Mike Keene, John Jalade, Doug Frazee. Middle row: Bob Downes, Maureen Partlow, Ryleigh Kealy, Haley Powers and Jill Meyerhoff. Front row: Casey Firth, Persistence owner Owen Lyons, Jasper Hood, Judi Cornette, Keith Powers and Cole Meyerhoff.
Log canoe Flying Cloud pierces the Tred Avon River in hot pursuit of the next mark. A sole crewman tends the jib sheet on a windy Saturday.
The sound of spars and sails ruffling is where these 420s and Optis are getting rigged. There is a nervous anticipation for all sailors about to hit the water with its waves, tides and breeze lines.
The silver table contains over a century of sailing history. Tot O’Mara stands at right. She played emcee and announced the winners.
RJ Cooper, skipper, gets everything organized with his crew before hitting the water. Rick Vicens and Carroll Vicens and are below. Missing is Gabbie Vicens.
Over 100 sailors dressed up from their sweaty, sunscreen-soaked duds into crisp blue blazers and summer sundresses. There was an excited buzz as the winners of the various races were announced.
By TOM MCCALL
Ellie Cox stretches out during the getting ready phase. She will go out with her dad, Jeff Cox, and race in this Penguin Evelyn much like Jeff did with his father David.
420 sailboat competitors hike out to the keep the boat level during Saturday’s Oxford Regatta. These boats will tip over without constant balancing by working the trapeze.
OXFORD — On Aug. 13 and 14, the Annual Oxford Regatta brought hundreds of boating enthusiasts and racers to the Tred Avon Yacht Club. There were crisp, white sails flapping in the wind as the sailors prepared their boats for battle. Most of the larger boats had team T-shirts that staked their claim as crew. Skippers gave pep talks to their teams on a windy Saturday morning.
A giant crane was busy hoisting heavy boats of many classes off trailers and into the Tred Avon. The process was done with almost surgical precision. There were Penguins, 420s, Stars, log canoes and the most elegant Shields. All of the boats come in different sizes and crew demands, but the bottom line is speed.
There were lots of kids out racing little, one-sailed dinghies. Most young racers affix rad nautical stickers to the transom of their boats. They were anointed in sunscreen, hats and sunglasses and were ready to spend hours out on the water.
“It was picture perfect out there on Saturday," said RJ Cooper. He skippered a Shields-class boat. "Windy, shifty and cool. You had to be on your A game when it is so shifty. It gets very tactical as far as staying on phase. This means being on the lifted tack was key. After COVID it was great to see so many boats out there. There were a ton of Optis, 420s, and Penquins. Record numbers of smaller boats."
After the sun and wind on the water, the whole fleet gets dressed up to attend the trophy ceremony. Amidst the summer dresses and blue blazers and ties is a hundred feet of silver trophies on a long table. Each trophy has a story and some are over hundred years old. Some are so venerable that, like Wimbledon, they get a smaller stand-in instead of the actual 20-pound original.
There were cocktail tables, sloping green grass avenues to the water and a fleet of motor boats who traveled from the racing site to Harleigh, which is one of the most impressive and lush estates on the Eastern Shore. Chip Akridge, who owns Harleigh, blasted off a brass cannon to get things going at this after-regatta rendezvous.
Young and old seemed thrilled when their name or boat got called up for a cup, plate or bowl. There were eager mothers taking cell phone photos of their kids. The old guard clapped politely in panama hats and colorful frocks.
“This wasn’t as rowdy as some years past. One year at Canterbury they threw all the trophies in the pool. And then they threw the hostess in. They didn’t get invited back. My favorite part is seeing all the kids in this beautiful setting excited, taking trophies. This year we had 47 in greenfleet (first year sailors), which speaks well to the future,” said former commodore Tot O’Mara.
