EASTON — The Maryland State Police, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration, are asking residents to dispose of unneeded prescription medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22, 2023 at Maryland State Police barracks statewide.
According to Maryland Department of Health statistics, from January 2022 to January 2023, there were 2,154 opioid-related fatal overdoses recorded in the state and of those, 320 were prescription opioid-related fatalities. According to the DEA, the majority of teenagers abusing prescription medications are finding an unlimited supply in their family’s medicine cabinet.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing prescription medications, while also educating the general public about the potential for misuse of medications.
Each Maryland State Police barracks will act as a collection station, giving residents an opportunity to dispose of all unneeded prescription medications.
At the last Prescription Drug Take Back event in October 2022, the Maryland State Police collected more than 570 pounds of unneeded prescription medications. This included more than 80 pounds from the Frederick barrack, 73 pounds form the College Park barrack, 49 pounds from the Rockville barrack, and 44 pounds from the Golden Ring barrack. Since 2014, the Maryland State Police have successfully removed more than 26,000 pounds of unneeded prescription medications in an effort to prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.
As part of Maryland’s combined and continued effort to reduce opioid misuse, Maryland State Police barracks have become around-the-clock drop-off locations for unneeded prescription medications. All 23 Maryland State Police barracks are now equipped with secure drug collection boxes and are available around-the-clock for unneeded prescription medication drop-off. The drop-off boxes remain confidential. No questions will be asked when deposits are made.
