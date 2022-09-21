ANNAPOLIS — The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services Saturday convened the first meeting of the 2022-2023 Maryland Youth Advisory Council. Following the appointment of 20 members from 13 jurisdictions across Maryland, the council provides diverse young advocates and leaders with a platform to address important issues affecting younger Marylanders.
“It’s important that young Marylanders have a seat at the table to participate in discussions that affect their lives,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Our youth provide an important perspective on issues that impact our state and I look forward to seeing all that this year’s council will accomplish.”
The Maryland General Assembly established the Maryland Youth Advisory Council in 2008. Members are appointed by the governor, leaders of the General Assembly, and the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services based on nominations from The Maryland Association of Student Councils, the University System of Maryland Student Council, the Maryland Higher Education Commission Student Advisory Council, and the Association of Local Management Boards.
Members are between the ages of 14 and 22 and serve two-year terms, meeting monthly from September through May. In addition, they attend events and meetings, and provide legislative testimony throughout the year in their official capacities.
Local council members include Shelbi Briggs of Federalsburg and William O'Donnell of St. Michaels. Shelbi is a senior at Colonel Richardson High School. This is her second year as a member of the council. William is a junior at Easton High School. The 2022-2023 council year will be his first year as a member of the council.
Council members have advocated successfully for legislation that helps students, served on academic and leadership panels and held roundtable discussions with other students from around the world. Since 2015, more than 200 young Marylanders have served on the Maryland Youth Advisory Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.