ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Health reported 65 new COVID cases on Wednesday, June 2.
That is the lowest number of new daily cases since March 25, 2020. It is also the first time the state health agency has reported fewer than 100 new confirmed daily cases of the coronavirus.
There are currently 345 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide. That is down from more than 1,900 hospitalizations for the virus in January.
Gov. Larry Hogan welcomed the slowing COVID case numbers.
“For the first time since March 2020, Maryland is reporting under 100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — another major milestone as the state emerges from the pandemic,” Hogan said in a statement.
Locally, the Talbot County Health Department reported no new COVID cases locally on Wednesday, June 2. There are nine active COVID cases in Talbot.
The governor also announced that 56.6% of Marylanders have been fully vaccinated. That ranks seventh among U.S. states.
Hogan and public health officials continue to press more residents to get COVID vaccines as demand for shots slow.
MDH reported Wednesday, June 2 that 70.3% of Marylanders have received at least one COVID shot.
MDH spokesman Charles Gischlar said the state could announce new operating hours and the status of COVID mass vaccination centers statewide as soon as Thursday. That comes after the Maryland Stadium Authority indicated the mass vaccine site at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore would close in July. There are COVID mass vaccination sites operating in Salisbury and Annapolis.
The Republican governor has also announced the state will be ending enhanced pandemic federal unemployment benefits and reinstate work search requirements early next month.
That move will discontinue $300 in extra federal unemployment insurance benefits helping those who lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. The extra help will end for jobless Maryland workers on July 3.
Maryland becomes the 25th state to end the extra federal unemployment help.
“Our health and economic recovery continues to outpace the nation, and we have reached the benchmark set by President Biden of vaccinating 70% of adults,” Hogan said in a statement. “While these federal programs provided important temporary relief, vaccines and jobs are now in good supply. And we have a critical problem where businesses across our state are trying to hire more people, but many are facing severe worker shortages. After 12 consecutive months of job growth, we look forward to getting more Marylanders back to work.”
Hogan’s move comes as employers — across sectors — struggle to find workers to fill jobs.
Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore, faulted Hogan’s move. “This rash and rushed decision will hurt Marylanders who have been hit the hardest during the pandemic, having lost jobs through no fault of their own.” Ferguson said the move “feeds into a hard-right narrative” over workers and available jobs.
U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, backs Hogan’s move. Republicans and some business groups argue that extra unemployment insurance benefits discourage some workers from returning to the labor force after losing jobs during the pandemic.“It’s time to get all Marylanders back to work and get past the pandemic’s economic slowdown,” Harris said.
Workers lost jobs, had hours and pay cut and some had to quit positions because of shuttered classrooms and child care needs. Some of the vacant jobs are in the lower paying positions.
Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot — who is running for governor as a Democrat in 2022 — criticized Hogan’s move saying it “lacks compassion.” Hogan is term-limited and could look to run for U.S. president in 2024.
“This is an extra $300 per week in federal money to low-wage and gig workers that have been devastated by this economic and public health catastrophe,” Franchot said. “These benefits not only help those who are hurting, but also help our local businesses by providing them with customers who have more money to spend.”
