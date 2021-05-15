ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Delaware Gov. John Carney have lifted coronavirus mask mandates after new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The end and easing of government mask orders apply to both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in both states.
CDC guidance still recommends masks for the unvaccinated but said those who have been fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks and go back to other pre-pandemic activities.
Still, Hogan and officials in Delaware said the lifting and easing of COVID mask mandates do not distinguish between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
Hogan said the state would not be checking for vaccine cards among those who are not wearing masks.
“It’s a logistical nightmare,” Hogan said of a scenario of lifting mask mandates and other COVID orders for the vaccinated but not the unvaccinated.
Asking customers, employees and others about their coronavirus vaccination status could also run a foul of medical privacy laws and spark discrimination claims and potential violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act which offers religious and health exemptions to vaccines.
Hogan’s action to lift most of the remaining indoor mask mandates follows his move to ease outdoor face covering rules.
The eased mask orders went into place on Saturday, May 15, though some local jurisdictions still have mask and other COVID rules in place.
That includes Baltimore city and the town of St. Michaels.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said Friday the city would be keeping its indoor mask mandate as well as a requirement for masks to be worn at outdoor venues such as sporting events.
St. Michaels will look at its state of emergency and its own COVID orders — including a still-standing mandate on masks indoors and outdoors — at its hold May 26 town meeting.
The state’s indoor mask order remains for educational, child care and health care settings as well as on public transit
Hogan lifted the state’s outdoor mask mandate on Wednesday, May 12, but but kept the indoor mask requirement in place saying he wanted the state to get a 70% COVID vaccination rate.
The Maryland Department of Health reports 65.9% of state residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine shot.
Hogan cited updates in CDC guidance on masks in his change in policy on Friday.
The lifting of Delaware’s indoor mask mandates and remaining outdoor mask requirements will be effective on Friday, May 21.
A spokesperson for Carney said the state is telling Delawareans to follow CDC mask guidance based on their COVID vaccine status.
But the spokesperson also said the lifting the mask mandates does not distinguish between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
Hogan said businesses can decide for themselves on whether to require masks inside stores, restaurants and other establishments.
Some major retail chains are easing or lifting mask mandates. Other businesses are keeping them in place and evaluating the new CDC guidance issued Friday. Walmart, for example, announced it is lifting its mask rules for vaccinated employees and customers.
Many retailers and other businesses lifting mask mandates are also not going to be checking to see if customers or others have been vaccinated.
Walmart is also offering a $75 bonus to employees who get COVID vaccines. Some other employers, including Amazon and Target are also offering vaccine bonuses to job applicants, customers or existing employees.
That is part of a push to boost COVID vaccination rates, overcome hesitancies and resistance to shots and bolster slowing demand for vaccines. Hogan said there are ample supplies of vaccines.
