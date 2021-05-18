EASTON — In Talbot County, local restaurants and bars are taking their own and varied approaches to mask policies following the recent end of the statewide mask mandate.
With positive case rates and hospitalizations dropping dramatically over the last few weeks, Gov. Larry Hogan ended the statewide mask mandate on Saturday, lifting all COVID capacity limits and restrictions for indoor and outdoor restaurants and venues. Masks are still required on public transportation and in schools and health care facilities, following CDC guidance.
Even though Hogan amended his previous statewide masking order, private businesses and local jurisdictions are free to use their own policies. While patrons are more free to choose in some places, some restaurants are enforcing their own rules.
Rise Up Coffee is a popular spot to hit in the mornings for many Eastern Shore residents, but it was a company-wide decision to make sure that customers at all locations across the state wear masks before being served, according to Jordan Fuchs, manager at the Rise Up Coffee shop in Easton. Employees are also wearing masks for the time being.
Even if customers don’t come with their own masks, the shop will provide them with one if needed. But with refusing to wear a mask, customers hoping for coffee are out of luck.
“We just kind of have to ask them to nicely leave,” Fuchs said. “We’ve had a couple people like trying to put up a fight about it, but most of the time, they do want their drinks and their food so they’ll just put it on for a couple of minutes and then everything’s fine.”
Rise Up offers outdoor seating at picnic tables in front of the shop, but Fuchs isn’t sure when the indoor seating will return for customers. Although the shop offered indoor seating before the pandemic, the area is now partially a production area with refrigerators and coffees abound.
Even without as much seating as normal, business is still bustling.
“After Memorial Day, that’s usually when it hits us all at once,” Fuchs said. “But like weekends, we haven’t really lost any foot traffic on that or anything like that.”
Just like Rise Up, employees at the Starbucks in Easton are also required to wear masks. However, the chain made facial coverings optional nationally on Monday for their fully vaccinated customers unless local regulations require them by law, according to the corporate media relations team.
With a constantly-busy drive thru, the Chick-fil-A in Easton is also remaining consistent with state and CDC guidance on face coverings for customers, according to team leader Matt Gibson.
With Maryland not mandating masks, customers are free to not wear them. Team members working inside the restaurant are still required to wear them at all times, but those working outside in the drive-thru can opt to not wear them.
Private sector enforcement of masks for customers as well as employees can face logistical and legal challenges. Health privacy and discrimination laws along the Americans with Disabilities Act’s religious and medical exemptions for vaccines can all potentially arise with if employees or patrons are asked about their vaccination status.
Several restaurants and bars in Talbot County are embracing the end of the mask mandate. Both the Washington Street Pub in Easton and Latitude 38 in Oxford aren’t requiring masks for staff members or customers in a return to normalcy.
Despite the mask mandate ending, the Washington Street Pub is still phasing back into normal pre-COVID routines, according to Judy Wilson, a bartender and server. Carryout and liquor sales remained strong through the pandemic before the pub reopened for limited capacity dining.
“We weren’t allowed to have salt and pepper shakers and other condiment containers on the tables, we’re still doing disposable,” Wilson said. “We’re doing the packets of salt and pepper still, and we have to individually dip the ketchups out of cans.”
When the pub was open at a limited capacity, they also provided outdoor dining in specially zoned areas on the street. Even though they’re back to full capacity indoors and at the bar, returning customers are missing the opportunity for al fresco dining.
“Last year when we were able to open up parts of the street, a lot of people have come back (this year) and are looking for that,” Wilson said.
Similar to the pub, Latitude 38 had strong carryout sales before indoor or outdoor dining was allowed again last summer. The restaurant has gotten even busier as more and more people get vaccinated, said Kristen Rosa, a server and bartender.
Although Latitude 38 is transitioning back to the usual, a few COVID-era practices are sticking around temporarily. Before the pandemic, the restaurant taped their dinner menus to cork boards and passed those out to customers. They’ve been handing out single-use paper menus since opening back up, but are planning to go back to cork boards to save on paper, Rosa said.
“Since Saturday we’ve just been like almost back to normal … yeah I’m so excited,” Rosa said. “I’m definitely appreciative of like everyone who supported us during the pandemic because people were really really generous.”
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton. You can reach her at njones@chespub.com and follow her on Twitter @_nataliemjones.
