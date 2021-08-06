DENTON — Wearing a mask on school property will remain the personal choice of students and staff, at this time, Caroline County Public Schools administrators said in a release on Aug. 5.
However, CCPS recommends staff and families note they are strongly recommending unvaccinated students and adults wear a mask when on school property. Also, all students and staff are required to wear masks while riding a school bus, as per the federal mandate.
The school system said they will continue to work closely with the Caroline County Health Department, as well as monitor CDC and Maryland State Department of Education guidance as it relates to COVID-19 and school systems — and "should it become necessary, based on state and county COVID-19 metrics, to require masks in a specific school or in the district as a whole, families will be informed in a timely and transparent manner."
Information on vaccine clinic information will be made available through CCPS news releases, school newsletters, and social media.
“The health and safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority,” Interim Superintendent Derek Simmons stated. “While we are planning for a normal school reopening, we continue to monitor Caroline COVID-19 metrics on a daily basis, consult with our healthcare partners, and prepare to make adjustments as necessary.”
