EASTON — In a letter to families Friday, Talbot County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Kelly Griffith announced masks will be optional in all county school buildings starting Monday, Feb. 28.
The new policy comes after the Maryland Joint Committee on Administrative Executive and Legislative Review (AELR) ratified the state board of education’s decision to rescind the mask mandate Friday afternoon.
The Maryland State Board of Education voted 12-2 on Wednesday, Feb. 23 to rescind a January emergency regulation that required masks in Maryland schools.
In her letter, Griffith wrote that the school district will “continue to strongly encourage students and staff to wear masks indoors due to our current community transmission rate and low vaccination rate.”
The schools will also continue to employ protective measures such as frequent hand washing and sanitizing, physical distancing when possible, regular cleaning, and free masks and tests available for students and staff, she said.
TCPS will not continue with test-to-play policies for athletics, performances or any other school extracurricular activities.
Anyone who tests positive for COVID will still need to be in isolation for five days and will be able to return if symptom-free. The individual will also have to wear a mask for five additional days.
Students will also no longer be required to wear masks on buses, according to new CDC guidance issued Feb. 25.
“Our primary goal for this school year has been to take any measures necessary in order to keep our schools open for safe, healthy, in-person learning, with guidance from MSDE and the Maryland Department of Health,” Griffith wrote. “The recent actions at the state level, along with improving health metrics in our community, will now allow us to meet that goal without requiring masks.”
Griffith concluded her letter by expressing her gratitude for the community’s support throughout the pandemic and her hope for a “happy, healthy, strong” finish to the school year.
TCPS has seen a sharp decline in COVID numbers since students returned to school in January. Metrics for the week ending Jan. 14 were the highest of the school year following the Omicron surge, indicating 138 COVID cases and 308 quarantines across the county’s eight public schools.
Since then, numbers have decreased significantly. For the week ending Feb. 11, the school district recorded 21 positive cases and 39 quarantines.
As of Feb. 25, Talbot County recorded 32 active COVID cases and a testing positivity rate of 4.73%, according to the Talbot County Health Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.