EASTON — The Town of Easton’s 2020 bond projects are “gaining speed,” according to Easton Mayor Megan Cook.
At Monday evening’s town council meeting, Cook shared several highlights and photos from the bond projects in progress.
Funding for the projects was received in fall 2020 and totals $7 million. The money is intended for park improvements within the town and municipal buildings. About $6.75 million of the bond funding was allocated to parks, with the remaining $250,000 going toward the town buildings.
For the Port Street utility relocation project, vaults are being inserted along the road. Transformers that sit on utility poles will be buried in the vaults.
The town’s department of public works is leveling land for a pump track addition at the town’s skate park. More work is slated to begin next week.
Conduits are being run along the new section of the Rails-to-Trail between Aurora Street and Port Street so fiber can run through them for future blue lights or cameras.
The Moton Park soccer field project, a private donor-funded project, will be turned over to the town’s parks and recreation department when completed. The field will be covered in Bermuda grass and will be irrigated. A bioswale is also included for runoff.
Work is underway for upgrades to the North Easton Park batting cages. The project was funded by Easton Little League, and a sponsor is donating concrete and labor.
The ADA-accessible kayak launch at Easton Point Park is almost complete. The remainder of the work will be completed upon receiving permits from the state and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. No extra material will be purchased to finish the project.
Work on the playground at Hunters Mill is beginning soon, Cook said.
As for the Hill housing project, the rafters begin framing this week. The homes are expected to be completed by January 2024.
In other actionsThe council voted to award a utility and infrastructure design contract to KCI Technologies Inc. for the John Ford Park access, or Norris Taylor Drive road project, in the amount of $107,200.
The council voted to approve an ordinance authorizing the town to sell lots 2 and 3 at Mistletoe Hall Commerce-Business Park to Apeg International Inc. It will be a manufacturing facility for feed and food supplements for the cattle and poultry industry.
The council heard a presentation from Don Bibb, executive director of the Talbot County Housing Commission, and Pat Bateman, a Pennrose development representative. The two requested an additional $750,000 in funding to go toward the reconstruction of 50 existing apartments and 14 new units at Doverbrook. The council asked questions, but did not make a decision.
