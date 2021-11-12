EASTON — On Friday, Oct. 29, Easton’s 38th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast was held at the Tidewater Inn. This year’s breakfast featured speakers Derek White, group executive, YMCA of the Chesapeake, and John J. Horner Jr., senior vice president of operations and chief operating officer, Easton Utilities. Approximately 150 people attended.
Horner shared a story from his childhood about neighborhood bullying when he was just learning to ride a bike. He was teased for the look of his bike and a friend allowed him to ride his bike home instead, protecting him from neighborhood bullies.
“I was 6 years old when I felt an act of selflessness toward me,” he said. “This friend gave me an incredible boost of a tailwind that day. It only takes one person to be kind and change someone’s life forever. I didn’t see God in it then, but I can see it now.”
Horner credited his parents as being the wind in his sails throughout his life — a never-ending wind.
“Moving to Easton has rekindled my commitment to others. I was welcomed with open arms here,” he added. “This room is our community church. Everyone in the room is helping to lift each other up.”
White, who has always been associated with the YMCA, shared the importance of the “C” in the YMCA name, which stands for “Christian,” and his passion for working for an organization that cares about Christian mission work. He said two events during his lifetime shaped his deep faith in God. The first was the 2007 shooting at his alma mater Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, which was in his hometown Blacksburg, Virginia. He had two siblings on campus that day who fortunately remained safe.
“We were hurting for our hometown and having difficulty understanding how a tragedy like this happens,” he said.
White said he was brought back to the Lord through the actions of his wife at a memorial service for those who died that day.
The second event that impacted White was the 2019 murder in the locker room of the Easton YMCA, which deeply affected the entire YMCA leadership team.
“I had survivor guilt about how this could happen in our facility. I leaned on those I knew to help me through it,” he said. “I saw the love of Jesus in several things that happened during that time.”
White recalled the forgiveness shown by the widow of murder victim John Cassidy for his murderer, God’s protection of the children in the nearby middle school during the incident and a homeless man after the incident as all helping him to see Jesus’s love.
White challenged the audience with the question, “How will you convey the mystery of Christ through love today?”
Music for the event was provided by the Presbyterian Church of Easton Choir.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.