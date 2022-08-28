EASTON — Easton Mayor Robert Willey gave his State of the Town Address at the Talbot County Free Library Thursday. During his address and after, while answering questions, he said the most important issue facing the town right now is a lack of medical personnel and issues related to health care.
“I think the fact that we have heard from so many people in the last few weeks about issues in and around medical facilities is what prompted us to send a letter to Hogan asking for his help, along with the University of Maryland Medical System,” said Willey.
Willey discussed how the shortage of medical personnel is affecting the town hospital.
“They have wait times at the hospital with the ambulance drivers, and there’s not enough general practitioners around,” said Willey.
Mayor Willey discussed how he intends to work to make the medical personnel shortage situation better.
“I think they have to do it as a marketing plan. You’ve got to get people to want to come here, talk about the benefits of the area and make a real effort to get them in here with that idea. If they want to go to a ball game to see the Orioles, then they are only an hour away from that,” said Willey.
The mayor then talked about infrastructure projects and what town plans are to take care of aging systems.
“Don’t ever think that we have completed infrastructure needs. Stormwater drainage, tree planting — both new and taking care of existing plantings, road repairs and new paving are all projects without an end. Sidewalks, curb and gutters, handicap ramps, remapping and the town parking lots are all added to the list of infrastructure projects,” said Willey.
Willey says help is on the way with funding to address infrastructure issues.
“Easton is in a unique position right now with a substantial amount of building and renovation work going on, with significant amounts of federal dollars helping to assure that this robust activity continues. We have received approximately $8.3 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan fund to help businesses who are suffering from the pandemic, to help those who have lost employment and to continue many public works projects,” said Willey.
He said the town will get even more funding to address its most pressing needs.
“We expect an additional amount of dollars in the very near future. There has also been a huge amount of dollars available through other state and federal programs, such as federal safety aid, public safety aid, food banks, to reduce taxes, employment and health,” said Willey.
Willey said work needs to be done with the budget in the future.
“Our budget has increased from approximately $24 million last year to over $37 million this year and will be with us again next year. Under our current budget process and revenue projections, a budget this size is not possible to sustain. Adjustments will have to be made,” said Willey.
He talked about hundreds of upcoming houses, townhouses and apartments under construction now and coming to the Easton housing market soon.
“In the town of Easton right now with Poplar Hill and the Gannons we probably have around 1,200 to 1,300,” said Willey.
Willey talked about the town taking on projects to build housing and what is being done.
“There is the need to have more housing available for young families and workers who are just starting out. Easton, working with Department of Housing and Community Development, a state agency, is renovating houses in the Hill neighborhood. Three are finished and occupied with bids on two more. This is a drop in the bucket of what is needed but gives some idea of the level of commitment for the future in the town of Easton,” said Willey.
He talked about the police department, which presently has openings, and what the status is of filling those positions. A member of the audience noted that there were presently five vacancies in the department.
“We’re recruiting as fast as we can. We have two in the academy now that won’t graduate until December, and then when they come on, hopefully we will have enough officers going back into the academy to bring us up,” said Willey.
Willey talked about the importance of public safety and working to attract future officers with quality salaries and benefits.
“Public safety is always in the public spotlight. Our police department has had changes made to their pension plan allowing for retirement in 20 years, increasing their salaries, which are now among the highest in the area, and providing quality health insurance to our employees with additional benefits,” said Willey.
He talked about the fire department and the benefits plans to get and keep new volunteers.
“Our fire department is second to none. The town and Talbot County have provided retirement benefits to life members of the department and the town has also provided a property tax reduction for those members,” said Willey.
He also discussed the needs of the town’s parks.
“Another area of interest is the increasing need for quality recreation facilities. That could be active sports fields for baseball, soccer, softball, lacrosse, football, and field hockey. How do we get more use out of facilities we already have? It’s a big question. The need for passive parks such as walking and hiking paths, picnic areas, benches to just relax on, and indoor smaller venues like tennis courts, basketball, and pickleball courts are just a few,” said Willey.
Willey also mentioned other parks that are on his list of addressing needs.
“We have several neighborhood parks that have additional features such as kayak facilities, canoes and paddle board boats. These all have an appeal as well,” Willey said.
The mayor answered questions from the audience after his speech.
