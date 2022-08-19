Mayor to deliver State of the Town address at Easton library

EASTON — Easton Mayor Robert C. Willey recently announced his State of the Town address will be delivered Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton.
EASTON — Easton Mayor Robert C. Willey recently announced his State of the Town address will be delivered Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton.
The people of Easton and all interested are invited to come find out what the future holds for one of the world’s friendliest places. During his State of the Town address, Willey will discuss affordable housing, infrastructure, parks and recreational activities and public safety.
“There are a great deal of issues in the town right now, (and I will) cover a variety of issues like affordable workforce housing and helping with the current need for it,” said Willey. “We will never eliminate those challenges, but we can show people that we are working towards that direction. Housing developments that are on the books are ready to start, there are programs that the town has in place with which we can work, and there are state programs that may also help.”
Willey will also discuss infrastructure improvements. He said, “We have a pretty nice 300-year-old town, and some of the infrastructure is also 300 years old as well. We do have a lot of parks and recreational activities, and we need to improve on those and keep developing them. As the town gets bigger and younger people are moving in, we need a biking trail or a path.”
He also noted the town has a highly rated fire department and a highly regarded police department that need to remain active and readily supplied.
Willey is a lifelong Talbot County resident, and has been in office for the past 31 years. He decided to campaign for his first election in May 1991, and was on the Easton Town Council for six years, then promoted to council president for six more years. He was elected mayor in May 2003.
Dana Newman, director of the Talbot County Free Library, echoed Willey’s sentiment that the library is a fitting location to receive the public’s input.
“I look forward to Mayor Willey’s State of the Town address and hearing more about the improvements and plans that are being put into place for the town,” Newman said. “Having his address at the Easton library is convenient to residents and also gives our patrons the opportunity to ask questions of the mayor about upcoming town projects. This is just one of many informative and educational programs the library is offering for the next year. We encourage everyone to keep checking our website about upcoming programs.”
For more information, visit www.tcfl.org today.
