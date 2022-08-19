Mayor to deliver State of the Town address at Easton library

Talbot County Free Library Director Dana Newman, left, with Mayor Robert C. Willey. Willey will give a State of the Town address at the Easton branch library on Aug. 25.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Easton Mayor Robert C. Willey recently announced his State of the Town address will be delivered Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.