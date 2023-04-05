EASTON — The three Easton mayoral candidates convened at The BAAM Center in front of a crowd of around 50 people on Sunday, April 2. Dave Whelan of The Talbot Spy moderated by taking questions written down by the audience on 3x5 cards and asking the candidates the same question three times.
The candidates are Megan Cook, president of the Town Council; Al Silverstein, former Chamber of Commerce President and a member of the Easton Town Council; and current Mayor Robert Willey, the longtime incumbent. They discussed many topics concerning growth like the proposed hospital, affordable housing and the proposed development at Poplar Hill.
They each got to do a stump speech as well. Cook went first.
“I am mainly running because I am a leader and a doer. I have been Council President, a non-profit organizer, a coach and a neighbor. The town needs to be more proactive and continuously moving forward with improvements and new ideas. I have a desire to serve our community and make a positive impact on our residents to improve our community’s quality of life and to advocate for my constituents. As mayor I would be able to help shape the future of our community with grace and humility,” said Cook.
The single microphone was handed from one candidate to the next.
Silverstein said, “I joined the Chamber of Commerce in 1981 and spent 38 years working for communities representing the development corporations, the tourism boards and the chambers of commerce. I was lucky enough to run the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce. I always take a collaborative approach to different problems. One thing we need to do in the future is having someone representing us in Annapolis as a lobbyist. The biggest initiative in my mind is making a new regional medical center built. Also it is critical that we have housing for the people that work in the community and are really the bones of our community.”
Willey said, “If I get reelected the number one will be moving the hospital. Number two would be affordable housing. I think it is priced out of the affordable realm. Three would be the infrastructure parts of our town. We have a perfectly nice 300-year-old town, but some of the piping is old. We will get a new parks and recreations facilities put in. And number four would be public safety. As far as The Poplar Hill development there are two very distinct groups — one that wants it and one that isn’t very happy with it, but if you look at the 200 acres that the town just got a few weeks ago that is going to stay open space, that is helpful.”
Moderator Whelan offered the first question about affordable housing.
Willey said, “We offer a program that offers extremely low financing rates, sometimes zero. We offer those to qualified individuals. We are also looking at some developers that are coming to town and possibly have them include in any kind of project a certain number of affordable units. What is affordable anymore? To me $2,000 a month rent is extremely high. If I can afford that, I can afford to buy.”
Cook took the microphone next.
“When the 200-home Gannon property on Rt. 328 was before the council, Mr. (Ron) Engel made a comment. He said, ‘If a developer wants to come to the town of Easton, they should easily know what the town is going to require of them.’ What we are asking for is either onsite or offsite housing options. We will call them attainable housing. There are for sale options. There is infill development, we will try to give you an incentive. If you want to work with Habitat for Humanity, there is a lot of information in this inclusionary zoning ordinance. I want to highlight the Housing on the Hill project that we had going for the town using state funds. We purchased 6 homes where we are rehabbing them and selling them back to families at a loss. State funds makes that possible and it takes six homes and gives them back to homeowners right here on the Hill.”
Then it was Silverstein’s turn to talk about affordable housing.
“We need to be intentional in building workforce housing. We need a master plan for our community and decide where we want things put and then invite developers in. Right now developers can come in and buy land. They come in and tell us what they want to do. On the Gannon project we extracted $3,000 a lot towards the affordable housing fund. The inclusionary zoning concerns me. We tried inclusionary zoning in Easton Village. They said they would build ten homes and sell them at $100,000 while the other homes were in the $300,000 to $400,000 range. It was determined that those in the $100,000 homes would not be able to afford the HOA fees. So instead housing was built in the fourth ward as an alternative. We received approximately $11,000 for every lot that was built there and that went into the affordable housing fund.”
They spoke about the 450-home Poplar Hill Project, which is going into a joint planning commission meeting next week. It is cutting into critical area and will bring both residential and commercial buildings to the Oxford corridor. Getting the right blend of open space and residential areas was Willey’s concern. The traffic on Oxford road was Silverstein’s concern. Until the planning meeting no one was exactly sure what the specifics were.
At the end, it was time for direct audience questions. Derick Daly took the microphone and dominated the scene for over ten minutes with details about his housing project Aspire Apartments. He wanted to get each candidate “on the record” that if he followed all the rules, he should be able to build 162 units. Awkwardly they all submitted that if he followed all the rules, he should be able to build his project.
Each candidate presented a different style that will appeal to different voters, but they all presented confident answers about a town they care for.
