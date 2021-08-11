EASTON — Talbot County Council has appointed Michael “Mike” McAdams director of Talbot Emergency Services.
“Mike has years of experience in the areas of firefighting and emergency medical services, which will be a real asset to his position as director of Talbot County Emergency Services. He is an innovator in the field, having developed training for both fire and police personnel, as well as has worked in the area of special operations. I have known him both personally and professionally for many years and he will continue to raise the bar for these services in the county,” said Clay Stamp, county manager.
McAdams has worked for the National Fire Operations Reporting System, where he dealt with national fire standards and best practices. He served 30 years with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, retiring as assistant fire chief of special operations. Most recently, he was project manager of the planning and organization section of the Maryland-National Captial Region Emergency Response System.
“We are thrilled that Talbot County could get such a seasoned professional to lead our Department of Emergency Services. Talbot County is fortunate to have created a strong Emergency Services department with extremely dedicated personnel. Mike will be an asset to us as we continue to provide exceptional emergency services to our citizens,” said Talbot County Council President Chuck Callahan.
McAdams has a Bachelor of Science in Emergency Health Services from the University of Maryland Baltimore County, and a Master of Arts in Defense and Security Studies from the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, California. McAdams completed the George Washington University Institute of Regional Excellence program. He is a certified public manager.
“I look forward to giving back to a community like Talbot County and sharing my professional experience as this rural emergency services system continues to grow. I have always liked the Eastern Shore and its beauty, having vacationed here for a while,” McAdams said.
