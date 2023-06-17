SALISBURY — Timothy "TJ" McDonald has been selected as the Lower Eastern Regional Office nominee for Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year. He will join other investigators chosen throughout the state for the 2022 James C. Robertson Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year Award during the Maryland State Fireman's Convention in Ocean City next week.


  

