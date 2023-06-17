SALISBURY — Timothy "TJ" McDonald has been selected as the Lower Eastern Regional Office nominee for Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year. He will join other investigators chosen throughout the state for the 2022 James C. Robertson Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year Award during the Maryland State Fireman's Convention in Ocean City next week.
McDonald was nominated by his supervisor, Deputy Chief Matt Stevens, and his peers of the Lower Eastern Region, which comprises Dorchester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties. Although McDonald, a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, native, is relatively new with the agency after being hired in September 2019, Stevens commended him for being a "standout employee."
In 2022, Stevens commended McDonald for his caseload of 29 fire investigations, four of which were criminal, with a closure rate consistent with the national average. Stevens commended McDonald on a joint explosive investigation with Ocean City Bomb Squad that eventually led to a suspect pleading to multiple counts of manufacturing and possessing an explosive device.
"Deputy McDonald spent hours listening to jail calls, meeting with the State's Attorney's Office, and testifying before the grand jury. His incredible hard work is directly attributed to securing the defendant's convictions," Stevens said. "What makes this stand out is that this case was not assigned to him. Deputy McDonald diligently worked 129 hours, knowing that the arrest was not counting toward his overall statistics."
McDonald was also recognized for saving a woman's life in December 2022. He and other deputies were having lunch at the Pecan Deli when a person came in and asked if anyone knew CPR. McDonald and the others ran next door to Apple Discount Drugstore and found a woman in cardiac arrest. McDonald is credited with providing life-saving CPR until the arrival of the Salisbury Fire Department. The woman gained a pulse and was eventually sent to a rehabilitation facility. He has been nominated for a Maryland State Police Life Saving Award for his actions.
McDonald has received an outstanding rating on his last two evaluations.
"Deputy McDonald is hardworking, knowledgeable, trustworthy, dependable and gives 110%. He works with pride, integrity, and professionalism. I am honored to nominate him for Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year," Stevens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.