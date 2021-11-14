WASHINGTON — To die in training in your own country is a preventable accident, says Chestertown resident Michael McDowell, who began sounding the battle cry two and a half years ago when his only child, a Citadel-educated Marine, died in a rollover at Camp Pendleton, Calif.
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are listening.
U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin (both D-Md.) on Oct. 7 introduced the 1st Lt. Hugh Conor McDowell Safety in Armed Forces Equipment Act.
Senate Bill 2975 would create a pilot program to establish the installation and maintenance of a data recorder on Army and Marine Corps tactical vehicles — akin to the black box that is standard equipment on airplanes and motor vehicles — to improve their safety and effectiveness.
Sponsors of the legislation, which has been introduced in the House of Representatives by congressmen Anthony Brown (D-Md. 4th District) and Rob Wittman (R-Va.), say it would help supervisors mitigate and prevent fatal training accidents and develop performance criteria and measurable standards for driver training programs.
Brown is an Army veteran who serves on the Armed Services Committee.
“He came through,” Michael McDowell said during an Oct. 22 interview in his home. Brown “is a workhorse, not a showhorse.”
Brown said in a news release that data recorders in tactical vehicles “is a common sense solution to help alert supervisors of lapses in safety, ensure accountability and empower our services to make better decisions when, and if, another accident occurs.”
In addition to the pilot program for data recorders, the Safety in Armed Forces Equipment Act of 2021 would:
• Enable the identification of near-miss accidents and automated potential hazards that would otherwise go undetected, creating a safer environment and more ready force.
• Incorporate assessments of individual driver proficiency to allow for tailored training to ensure our service members are ready for their missions.
• Establish a database with telemetry data, driver data and event data for more consistent implementation of safety programs across installations and units.
• Require installation commanders to incorporate the actionable data sets and statistics into safety programs.
McDowell said he was very honored to have the Senate bill named for his son.
Newly commissioned 1st Lt. Hugh Conor McDowell, who went by his middle name, was fatally injured in a training accident May 9, 2019 at Camp Pendleton — just two months past his 24th birthday and two years past his graduation from The Citadel military college in Charleston, S.C., where he was the provost marshal of the 1st Battalion and in Alpha Company.
He would be 26, married and a captain by now.
Queen Street in Chestertown was his last address.
McDowell grew up in the Washington, D.C. side of Chevy Chase, where he attended public elementary and middle schools. He chose St. John’s College High School for its well-respected Junior ROTC program, where in his senior year he became the command sergeant major of the unit.
Ever since 9/11, Conor McDowell aspired to serve in the military, according to his mother Susan Flanigan.
“He was in the first grade, and when he came home from school that day he said, ‘Mommy, when I grow up, I’m going to protect my country,’” Flanigan recalled.
Michael McDowell said his son chose The Citadel because it graduated a large number of Marine officers and had rigorous physical and academic programs.
Conor McDowell accepted his commission as a Marine Corps officer in May 2017 and quickly ascended the ranks.
His parents learned three days before his death that he had been promoted to first lieutenant.
Flanigan described her son as “a Marine’s Marine.”
“His men ate before him. That was Conor to a T. He put his men first,” she said.
“We lost a leader,” Flanigan said during the Oct. 22 interview with her husband.
The accident occurred about 9 a.m. May 9, 2019 during a battalion training exercise when Lt. McDowell’s Light Armored Vehicle overturned, according to the 1st Marine Division.
Lt. McDowell was able to shout a warning as the vehicle began to flip. He saved the gunner in the twin turret on his left, quickly pushing the corporal down into the safety of the heavy armor.
McDowell died instantly.
Six enlisted Marines in the LAV sustained non-life-threatening injuries
They testified in person and in writing that Lt. McDowell’s heroism, his swift action and judgment “saved our lives,” Michael McDowell said.
Lt. McDowell’s death was the second fatal rollover in a month at Camp Pendleton, the Marine Corps’ massive expeditionary training facility that encompasses more than 125,000 acres of Southern California terrain.
“I’m always suspicious of ‘coincidence,’” his father said at the time.
“It started me thinking about why there was this systemic problem of vehicles turning over, not just the one that Conor was in,” Michael McDowell.
He and others have worked closely with members of Congress to achieve a “deep dive inquiry” into all vehicle deaths, going back a decade.
In the summer of 2019, Van Hollen and Cardin requested that the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) conduct a study of non-combat deaths involving tactical vehicles.
In response, the GAO, an independent agency, reviewed 10 years of Army and Marine Corps training mishaps involving combat vehicles, as well as training procedures and safety standards.
The GAO report found 123 soldier and Marine fatalities and 300 accidents that resulted in permanent total disability or damages from 2010 to 2019, according to a joint news release from the two Maryland senators.
McDowell said Senate Bill 2975 is an “excellent start.”
“We and other families are in it for the long haul,” he said.
“What we didn’t get into the current bill, we will try to get in the next one.”
“It’s not over,” he said.
McDowell said his next priority is accountability up the chain of command.
