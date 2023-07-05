EASTON – A recent Maryland Department of Agriculture announcement has concerned local farmers and agriculture professionals.
A well-established and respected program to help farmers comply with nutrient application and reporting will be discontinued and privatized, MDA Secretary Kevin Atticks announced June 1.
According to Maryland law, most farmers must comply with regulations about how much nutrient material — fertilizer and manure — they can spread on their fields, and they have depended on University of Maryland Extension county advisers to help them prepare their nutrient management plans (NMPs).
“Nutrient management plans detail the optimum use of nutrients to minimize nutrient loss while maintaining crop yield,” according to the MDA website. “Farmers are required to follow nutrient management plans when fertilizing crops and managing animal waste.”
Current county Extension advisers will lose their jobs Aug. 31 because the MDA will no longer fund the nutrient management program through University of Maryland’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
The “shift” in the program “will focus on a new approach to education, training and farmer empowerment,” the June 1 MDA press release stated. The new program moves to an “options-rich model” and provides “new incentives for farmers … to succeed as strong stewards of the environment.”
The new approach, while eliminating the University of Maryland Extension’s direct help in writing the complex plans, forces farmers to hire consultants, or be trained and certified to write their own.
“I am shocked and have concern the time and expense farmers will endure as a result of this decision,” Shannon Dill stated in an email. She is the agriculture principal agent with Talbot County Extension.
Caroline County Extension agent Jim Lewis said the changes will affect 40% of the farmers in the county.
“Unless something changes, they're either going to have to pay somebody to write their plan, or they're going to have to learn to do it themselves,” he said.
Especially for smaller farms that use manure as well as fertilizer, the cost to hire someone to write the plans has to be figured into their profitability. For more than 30 years, they had relied on free assistance from MDE professionals with specialized software.
In response to the MDA’s announcement, UME Director Craig Beyrouty and Associate Director Jinhee Kim issued a letter June 21.
“MDA is planning to redirect much of the funding in order to offer cost share assistance to farmers to help offset the costs of having plans written by private industry,” the letter stated.
“MDA will continue to provide limited financial support for four UMD NM specialists to support education and research. These NM specialists will help farmers learn how to write plans and support them in doing so. There will be a limited number of plans written by these specialists for small scale farms,” the letter from Beyrouty and Kim stated.
“We understand the difficulties surrounding this decision by MDA, but please know that AGNR remains committed to providing nutrient management planning services for our producers,” Beyrouty and Kim stated. “AGNR is actively pursuing alternative plan development models and funding sources. We are committed to working with our partners at all levels to find workable solutions to this issue.”
“As background, nutrient management advisers within county Extension offices have been developing nutrient management plans at no cost to Maryland farmers since 1989,” the letter from Beyrouty and Kim stated. “Over the last 34 years, the nutrient management program has built a trusted partnership with our agricultural community by providing field specific, research-based fertility recommendations for farmers. The program has resulted in increased farm profitability and production and reduced nutrient inputs into the Chesapeake Bay watershed. In 2021, 1,585 farmers worked with AGNR advisers for a total of 305,873 acres planned statewide.”
Nearly 150 new and updated “no land plans” (such as poultry operations) also were generated.
At a June 14 meeting of the Maryland Agricultural Commission, Atticks said NMPs and deer damage were the main complaints of farmers since he was named secretary in January.
He said UMD was producing only a quarter of the plans. Farmers certified to write their own and private plan writers created the rest.
Queen Anne’s County farmer and agriculture Extension agent Jenny Rhodes said the transition is “going to be pretty tough.”
“Farming in Maryland is like farming in a crime scene,” she said. “You have to document every single thing that you do. … That's why farmers are meticulous record keepers.”
“I just worry that there's going to be enough people to step up” to write plans, she said.
Talbot County farmer and waterman Mike Mielke and his brother Tom “own two parcels on not quite a hundred acres” on Miles River Neck, but farm about 1,500 acres. A UMD alumnus, he said he was “disappointed” about the decision, and that it “came as a shock.”
Mielke said he appreciates the expert help provided by UME professionals. “They’ve done a very good job,” he said. “We can always count on them to get the job done, and it worked very smoothly.”
The 2022 annual report of the Maryland NMP released by former MDA Secretaty and Caroline County farmer Joe Bartenfelder concluded about “74% of audited farms were in full compliance following their initial reviews.” By the end of the fiscal year, 78 farmers who had been cited corrected their violations, raising the compliance rate to 79%.
While 96% of regulated farmers managing 1.25 million acres of land submitted required annual implementation reports, fines were issued to 196 operators for late or missing reports. Between 1% and 2% of farmers over-applied nutrients or didn’t apply them in the time allotted.
“Sound nutrient management planning that accounts for all available nutrient sources helps farmers save on unnecessary fertilizer costs while achieving yield results,” Bartenfelder wrote. “The associated water quality and climate benefits of reduced nitrogen losses to the air and water speak volumes about the importance of this conservation practice.”
While no one disputes the necessity and effectiveness of the NMP program, the concern of both farmers and UME personnel is the transfer of costs and responsibility to farmers to meet the law’s complex requirements.
Lewis uses the analogy of tax preparation.
“There are people that can teach you to do your taxes. But a lot of people choose not to do their taxes because they just don't want the responsibility of doing it,” Lewis said. “Nutrient management, we can teach. We do already. There are a few people that do write your own plans. We do teach people how to write your own plans. But some farmers … don't want the responsibility of doing it.”
Maryland law requires all farmers grossing $2,500 a year or more or livestock producers with 8,000 pounds or more of live animal weight to follow NMPs when fertilizing crops and managing animal manure. The plans specify how much fertilizer, manure or other nutrient sources may be safely applied to crops to achieve yields and prevent excess nutrients from impacting waterways.
In a June 1 webinar, Atticks and Beyrouty fielded written questions and talked about the new direction of the NMP program.
“We have to incentivize the writing of plans,” Atticks said. “Even when plans were free for anybody who wanted them through the university we still had a … fairly high acreage of farmers who were not compliant with the law which says you have to have a nutrient management plan.”
Even with current incentives tied to the NMP, such as the cover crop program, Atticks said, “It's going to be on us to do two things: find new carrots, and also we have a stick and we're going to have to use the stick because … there is no scenario under which at some point we will not be farming in the context of the (Chesapeake) Bay. It’s just not going to happen. And so as an exemplary leader in Bay cleanup and concern for the Bay, our industry is going to be expected to — to be required to — write these plans.”
“It's also going to be on our department and on others to make sure that we're making that path as easy as possible,” Atticks said.
Atticks said the MDA looks “forward to building upon (the) strong foundation” established by the University of Maryland’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and its Department of Environmental Science and Technology “to take this already successful program to new heights.”
“The time is right to privatize and move in the direction that the department envisioned years ago, and we are supportive of this decision,” said AGNR Dean Craig Beyrouty. “As is our role and duty as a land-grant institution, AGNR is highly motivated to stay involved and help plan writers and producers with nutrient management education, tools and advice.”
To help current UMD nutrient management planners “transition out of their university roles,” the MDA will conduct workshops to help them “become aware of opportunities to write nutrient management plans for farmers through the private sector and provide assistance in obtaining the business license for farmers to write plans privately if desired,” according to the MDA’s frequently asked questions document about the new program.
Queen Anne’s County farmer Lindsay Thompson is executive director of Maryland Grain Producers. She stated in an email the trade organization “is actively soliciting feedback from our members and working with MDA and other agricultural organizations to make the transition as smooth as possible. Our goal is to ensure that our farmers are able to remain in compliance with the nutrient management regulations and receive affordable, high quality nutrient management plans and recommendations."
The MDA posted a directory, revised June 16, of “for hire certified management consultants.” The directory of 40 consultants lists the “country (sic) of interest” each serves. About half of them serve the Mid-Shore counties.
Farmers with operations fewer than 50 acres may choose to use UMD specialists for plan writing assistance, or take the cost-share option and have a plan written or be trained to write their own.
The MDA will continue to fund specialists at the University of Maryland as well as maintain the Nutrient Management Plan writing program. AGNR will supervise the specialists and will continue to provide learning opportunities through crop meetings, field days and webinars. Specialists will advise planners and farmers on the plan writing process and assist in writing nutrient management plans in some cases.
An MDA listening session for Nutrient Management Plan changes will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Talbot County Community Center, 10028 Ocean Gateway, Easton. Sessions have already been held in western and southern Maryland.
MDA is sponsoring a Nutrient Management Summit 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 17, at Anne Arundel Community College Pascal Center for Performing Arts Professor Robert E. Kauffman Theatre, 101 College Parkway, Arnold.
“The devil is always in the details,” Beyrouty said during the June 1 webinar. “And there's always things that maybe we haven't considered that those who are on the front line know better than we do. And so the intent of the July 17 meeting certainly is to get some of that feedback, and even folks prior to that can share some of their thoughts and areas that we need to be considering in advance of the July 17 meeting so that we can actually begin addressing those issues prior to that.”
“The modifications to the nutrient management program in no way diminish UME’s service or commitment to the people of Maryland,” the June 21 letter from Beyrouty and Kim stated. “We continue to provide solutions based on sound science to the public, not only in the agricultural realm, but also in healthy living, financial wellness, youth development, leadership and professional development, environmental quality, home gardening, and much more.”
To view the June 1 webinar hosted by Atticks and Beyrouty, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=erNCCRx2wss.
