Developers plan to build Lakeside at Trappe’s wastewater treatment plant off Backtown Road. ShoreRivers and Chesapeake Bay Foundation have filed a judicial review against the discharge permit for the development issued by the Maryland Department of the Environment.
TRAPPE — The Maryland Department of the Environment will hold an online-only public hearing on Sept. 8, just ahead of a final consideration of a new discharge permit for the planned Lakeside at Trappe development.
The public can also tune in for a listen-only option by calling: 1-866-901-6455 with the access code: 962-257-29.
The permit is for Lakeside’s new wastewater treatment plant for the 2,501-home development, which will spray 540,000 gallons a day of treated sewage on crop fields in the small town of Trappe. The large system has generated some concern in the community over impacts on nearby homes and potential pollution in waterways like Miles Creek and Bolingbroke Creek, which flow to the Choptank River.
MDE has given a tentative determination of approval for the discharge permit, which is similar to an original permit approved last year.
A final permit for Lakeside at Trappe had been approved last December, but a judge in the Talbot County Circuit Court ordered in April that MDE must hold another public comment period on the discharge permit after ruling in favor of a lawsuit brought by ShoreRivers.
The environmental organization argued that the public was not able to comment on the full details of the draft permit adequately and that substantial changes were made between the draft and final permit.
The new permit includes keeping water pollutants nitrogen and phosphorous at a monthly average of 3 milligrams and .3 milligrams, respectively; maintaining a single storage lagoon for 75-day storage capacity when effluent can’t be sprayed; and installing 12 groundwater monitoring wells.
The wastewater flow is estimated to reach up to 1 million gallons on certain days, and will be sprayed on 87 acres of fields near Backtown Road. In the draft permit, the wastewater flow will be added in increments, starting with 37,500 gallons per day in phase 1A, and increasing in 100,000 installments thereafter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.