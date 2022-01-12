Partnering with the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland National Guard, the Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center is now offering a free COVID-19 testing site. The site will run seven days per week, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until further notice.
ANNAPOLIS — Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center has partnered with the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland National Guard to open a free COVID-19 testing site.
“We know during this holiday season and into the New Year, our community is looking for COVID-19 testing,” said Sherry Perkins, president of Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. “We are proud to be partnering with the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland National Guard to offer this location to our community.”
Starting Dec. 31, the testing site will run seven days per week, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., until further notice.
The no-cost testing site, located at the Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center South Pavilion, 2001 Medical Pkwy, in Annapolis, will be walk-ups only. No scheduling or appointments are needed. No physician order is required.
The site will conduct PCR lab tests, which take 24-48 hours for results.
Community members seeking COVID-19 testing at this location should park on levels seven and eight of parking garage A.
“We would like to remind everyone that our emergency rooms are at crisis levels,” said Dr. Stephen Selinger, chief medical officer for Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. “Please avoid the ER for non-life threatening issues and for COVID testing. We are encouraging our community members to visit this new testing site at the South Pavilion. Patients should visit urgent care centers or seek care with their primary care provider for all non-life threatening illnesses and injuries.”
Luminis Health will continue to run testing for its pre-surgical patients and employees at its Sajak testing site.
“In order to continue to streamline the testing for our patients and our employees, we will continue to have our employees and pre-surgical patients only receive their PCR testing at our Sajak second floor of the garage site,” said Peter Odenwald, chief operating officer for Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center Clinical Enterprise. “This site still requires a physician’s order for testing. This will ensure we are able to sustain our hospital operations and reduce the risk of needing to cancel any cases due to a lag in test results.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.