STEVENSVILLE — Maryland’s First Lady Yumi Hogan recently helped christen the new storefront in Historic Stevensville dedicated to showcasing and selling the work of Acacia’s Farm students, who learn foundational and educational skills through agriculture.
Hogan’s Oct. 22 visit to Kent Island spotlighted the opening of the Acacia’s Farm Co-Op Store on Cockey Lane. In tradition with the school’s hands-on approach, Hogan helped cut a corn husk “ribbon” crafted and colored earlier that day by students.
Crouching on all fours, the first lady lent a hand – and knee – on the ribbon herself.
“At Acacia’s Farm, students can experience the convergence of creative activities, community engagement, social learning, economic education and environmental protection,” Hogan said in a statement. “This is a wonderful program where our youth are inspired and given the opportunity to develop life skills, such as inquiry and discovery, through agriculture. More importantly, they have fun!”
Inspiration for the store, which had a soft opening earlier in October, came after the school’s debut success at the local farmers market. Because the Acacia’s Farm curriculum, which combines Pearson Education with yearlong farm-based projects, culminates in a variety of tangible, sellable products, from honey-based lip balm to “do it yourself” salsa kits, the students were allowed to market the fruits of their labor to the public.
According to Foxwell and Brian Tyler, the school’s director of education and curriculum, the event was a hit: the kids, ecstatic to show off their work, watched as their shelves, filled with long-labored goods, emptied. Plus, they got to pocket the money.
That being said, Foxwell, who has been championed by her staff as an “ideas” person, was not satisfied: a year’s worth of hard, dedicated work climaxing with one moment of salesmanship.
“You know, we had kids (walk away) with $350 in cash after one day at the farmers market,” she said. “But the experience didn’t drill in the entrepreneurial part in my mind enough. They work on their projects all year long, and I think it just kind of fell short with only one time to sell their products.”
“I felt like the co-op gelled the whole thing a little better,” she added. “It put more frequency and more detail into the ‘selling their products’ part of the experience.”
With the shop, kids will be able to expand on the marketing and advertising components of their projects and education. Operating the store on Friday afternoons — with incentives currently being discussed to have students volunteer at the co-op on Saturday — the grade-school children will also learn retail skills. Tyler, for instance, pointed out how beneficial counting change will be.
He said the skill would be difficult for adults too, if the register didn’t give away the answer. The Acacia’s Farm Co-Op Store relies on a calculator.
“I think this gives us much more of a chance to be seen in the community and for our kids to have their projects available for sale,” Tyler said.
The store will generally be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The co-op store is the latest expansion of the Sweet Bay Magnolia Academy, an ever-evolving program that began in 2015 as a therapy center for children with autism. Now, across two facilities — a compound in Stevensville and a farm in Denton — the academy includes the Sweet Bay Bright Beginnings day care center, the Abintra Breakthrough Services therapy company, and, most recently, the Acacia’s Farm private school.
“We’ve been watching Amelia and everything she’s been doing with Sweet Bay Magnolia (Academy) for a while,” Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Chris Corchiarino said at the ribbon cutting. “She has amazing energy and determination to make things. And to see what she’s doing for kids and giving them outside-the-box ways to learn, it’s really amazing to watch.”
Sweet Bay Magnolia’s first incarnation, the McArdle Center for Early Autism Intervention, opened with only two clients and one staff member. Hogan also attended that opening.
“Every time you call me, I change my schedule. I’m here,” Hogan said to the crowd Saturday.
According to Foxwell, Hogan has attended nine events in support of the Stevensville business.
In anticipation of the first lady’s latest visit, Foxwell and her team designed a collage of photographs commemorating Hogan’s longstanding presence around the Sweet Bay Magnolia operation. Foxwell said she hadn’t truly realized how much time Hogan had spent with her and her “kiddos” until putting the collage together.
“Her support is really important to me. She’s not your typical politician who’s going to be flooded by photos and things — you know, focused on the adults in the crowd,” Foxwell said. “That’s a really cool thing for kids to figure out: that there are people who are in big political offices who really do care about spending time with them (and) getting to their level.”
Luke Parker is an award-winning writer and journalist covering government, schools, crime, and business.
