ANNAPOLIS — Following an influx of complaints about the backlog of E-ZPass bills, the Eastern Shore Delegation asked the Maryland Transportation Authority to further explain the frustrating situation at their weekly Zoom meeting Friday — which led to more questions and scrutiny from state legislators.
The delegation added the presentation from MDTA Acting Executive Director William Pines to their Friday meeting agenda late in the week to give the Eastern Shore lawmakers a chance to hear the MDTA’s perspective and to help them respond to their constituents’ complaints, many of which center around delayed notices, high bills, incorrect billing and long customer service wait times.
As the COVID-19 pandemic began to surge in March 2020, the MDTA made the decision to implement temporary measures to protect their employees and customers, Pine said. The new measures included bringing electronic tolling to the five tolling facilities in the state that weren’t all electronic — including the Bay Bridge — charging the lower cash rate for the new video tolls at the facilities that previously accepted cash, establishing grace periods for E-ZPass discount plan expirations and pausing paper mailings of notices of toll due (NOTDs).
Pines added that the MDTA’s decision to pause mailing out NOTDs aligned with other COVID financial relief programs being implemented across the state at the height of the pandemic, such as deferred rent and mortgage payments.
Between March 2020 and October 2020, all video toll mailings were paused, resulting in a large backlog that the MDTA is still “actively processing and working through resolving,” Pines said. The MDTA anticipates that the backlog will be cleared by summer 2022.
The MDTA also implemented a “modernized” tolling system to bring new technology and features, along with replacing the previous one, which had not been updated since 2008, Pines said. Prior to the new system going live at the end of April 2021, the MDTA again paused sending out the NOTDs and resumed once the system was operating.
In response to customers’ frustrations about the backlog of tolls, Pines stated that the MDTA elected to meter transactions to customers’ accounts to minimize large balances from posting all at once.
“While we understand that there are some customers that may have opted to pay these deferred tolls in a shorter time frame, it’s infeasible to rapidly modify the entire tolling system to handle all of the case-by-case scenarios that would’ve occurred from our more than 150 million transactions that average in processing every year,” Pines said.
According to Pines, the metering approach has two goals: to manage requests from customers to clear the backlog and keep recent transactions as current as possible, and adjusting the totals to minimize large toll balances from posting all at once.
Metering is supposed to balance the pace of sending backlog and current transactions, but lags occur on days when the MDTA is processing more of the backlogged transactions as opposed to current ones, Pine said. Current transactions are then slowed to minimize the large balances.
“... Again, posting [current transactions] more quickly would frustrate the customers who want to slow the rate of how fast tolls are posting,” he added.
In spite of the metering, Pines admitted to the reality of customers possibly seeing backlogged charges with dates from almost two years ago.
Pines gave four MDTA “best practices” for E-ZPass customers to ensure they’re receiving the lowest rates: maintaining an accurate and current listing on registered vehicles, keeping billing information up to date, maintaining a positive balance on E-ZPass accounts and making sure the transponder is positioned correctly.
He also touted the MDTA’s accuracy rate as exceeding 99.8%, citing that out of over 230,000 transactions, only five customers were overcharged.
“More often when we hear from customers, as I’m sure is the same with your offices, it is because they believe they’ve been mischarged,” Pines said. “However, once we research their actual situation, we often find it has nothing to do with actual toll system errors.”
Following Pines’ presentation, Sen. Steve Hershey, R-36-Upper Shore, asked multiple questions for clarification, primarily focusing around backlogged charges. He voiced concern about customers looking at their bills and seeing current charges and additional older charges that the MDTA decided to post.
In answering Hershey’s question, Pines clarified that the MDTA is using the metering plan because customers and businesses are asking for it to be used. He acknowledged that theoretically, all of a customer’s transactions could be sent and posted to their account at the same time, but would also be due at the same time. He added that many customers aren’t capable of paying a large bill like that and are asking them to be metered slower.
“I understand that, but it’s also very confusing, I think, for customers to see that [they’re] getting a certain amount of charges, old charges, every billing period,” Hershey said in response. “And while it might work financially, I can see the confusion that’s causing people to say ‘why am I continuing to see charges from 2020 on my E-ZPass invoice’ because it’s a different amount that’s being charged or a different number each time.”
Sen. Jason Gallion, R-35-Harford, inquired about the turnaround time for getting customers’ issues fixed, explaining that he’s heard about a lot of issues at the Hatem Bridge on Route 40 in Cecil county.
Earlier in his presentation. Pines admitted to the MDTA having long call wait times, saying that after resuming processing of the deferred backlog tolls, customer service times have been negatively impacted. The agency is also not immune to staffing and retention challenges; the recent Omicron surge sent almost half of their staff into quarantine. The average wait time in January is 71 minutes, he added.
In response to Gallion’s question, Pines said that most issues are resolved at the point of contact, whether they go into an MDTA service center or wait on the phone for customer service. However, some customers with more complicated issues, such as bankruptcy, are referred to account specialists or the agency’s central collections unit.
Del. Kevin Hornberger, R-35A-Cecil, brought up the “massive influx of complaints” that he’s been receiving from his constituents, particularly in relation to the new tolling technology and customers receiving video toll fines, even with a transponder.
Pines asserted that having transponders mounted correctly has always been an issue for a percentage of E-ZPass customers, even before the new tolling system went into place.
“You’ve changed technology, that’s great, it expedites traffic, we can move quicker,” Hornberger said. “But you haven’t notified your customer base that that change in technology, that you implemented, has a lower read rate or a lower accuracy rate, and that they need to have that thing mounted perfectly.”
Hornberger added that one of the delegates on the Zoom call was getting incorrectly billed as an 18-wheeler truck, and that some of his constituents were reporting similar issues.
Pines attempted to refute Hornberger’s assertion that the core issue with the issue is the new technology reading transponders or plates incorrectly, saying that the MDTA tests regularly and knows what their error rates are.
However, he wasn’t able to finish before Hornberger continued his line of pointed comments.
“Change is good, but the way that you’re rolling out and blaming the victim … is just wrong,” Hornberger said, referring to Pines’ comment on customers’ transponders being mounted incorrectly. “So stop blaming them and get it fixed, okay? That’s it; I don’t want to hear any more excuses.”
Mike Arntz, the community liaison for U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md-1st, added a comment in the Zoom call’s chat that he had been on the E-ZPass website since Pines’ presentation started. He wrote that he had been the 187th person in the queue of customer service on the website and had since moved up to number 136 in Pines’ hour-long presentation.
In the 2022 legislative session, several bills regarding E-ZPass tolls and penalties have been submitted for consideration in the House and Senate.
