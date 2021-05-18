SANDY POINT — The Maryland Transportation Authority is warning resident and businesses of potential scams related to the state’s new toll service. MDTA says its toll systems is not currently affiliated with any third-party bill payment services.
The MDTA also has not granted any of these third-party services the legal authority to use its name, logo and/or materials.
Maryland’s tolling system, DriveEzMD, does not charge any fees to accept and process your video toll payment. If an internet search engine has taken you to a website that is trying to charge you a processing fee to pay your toll, this is not DriveEzMD.com, Maryland’s official tolling website.
If you have used a third party to pay your Maryland toll, you should contact that third party to ensure your toll payment has been transmitted to Maryland by the due date to avoid civil penalties for late payment. The MDTA cannot control when it receives your payment from these third-party services.
To avoid using third-party bill payment services by mistake, please note the following when paying your video toll online:
Type www.DriveEzMD.com directly into your browser rather than using an Internet search engine.
Remember, if you are paying a processing service charge, you are on a third-party site. Maryland does not charge you a fee to pay your video toll online at DriveEzMD.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.