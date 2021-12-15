EASTON — Local health care workers and elected officials shared their concerns about vaccine mandates for health care employees during a press conference hosted by the American Alliance for Medical Freedom on Friday, Dec. 10.
Hosted at the Talbot County Community Center, the press conference aimed to shed light on how patients and their families are impacted by the vaccine mandate for health care workers, according to Kelly Williams, a local nurse who gave the introduction.
To emphasize the personal impact the mandates have on patients, organizers allowed local woman Lynnette Keefe to share a story about the poor care her husband received when he went to an emergency room with COVID-19.
Keefe pointed out that travel nurses are being brought in to bridge the gap in short-staffed hospitals. Travel nurses get paid five times the amount of the rest of the staff, she stated.
According to active listings on Travel Nurse Across America (TNAA), the gross weekly pay for travel RN job openings in Easton ranges from about $3,000 to $4,600.
Salary information is not posted for RN jobs available in Easton, according to listings from the University of Maryland Medical System.
“Is low staffing going to affect the treatment of your loved ones?” Keefe asked. “Absolutely.”
“The trade is life,” she added, hoping to help to illustrate the choice as she sees it between enforcing a mandate versus proper staffing.
Local physician Dr. James Kelly emphasized that the mandates are about more than just a shot; they’re about someone else telling you what to do.
“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said.
Kelly added that the mandate forced out conscientious health care workers — a trait he said is crucial for good medical care.
Emergency room nurse Steven Pringle provided perspective on the effects of the vaccine mandates from the view of a health care worker, stating that ER staff cannot provide the quality of care they need to.
Patient backup is evident, he said. The nurses’ workload is also increased due to them being required to clean in lieu of adequate housekeeping staff.
“We were heroes — what happened?” Pringle asked, adding that he feels disrespected and is concerned about where new nurses will be sourced from.
“It’s not a good plan, we need to bring back the nurses that left,” he said.
Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox spoke at the conference, bringing up a personal anecdote about his in-laws assisting a local woman. He told the audience that it took nine hours for the woman to receive treatment for a broken hip at a local hospital.
Cox dove into details of his own experiences throughout the pandemic, saying that he’d survived COVID twice. During one of his COVID bouts, he took ivermectin obtained from Florida, he said. He later criticized current Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan for restrictions on using the drug.
Cox pointed out the amount of money the Maryland legislature has spent during the pandemic and added that other states are calling up National Guard troops to cover shortages in healthcare.
District 37B Del. Johnny Mautz also spoke on the mandates, stating that the issue hasn’t received enough scrutiny. Adequate conversation in the public sphere hasn’t taken place, he said.
Cox encouraged conference attendees concerned about the mandates to contact local District 37 state Sen. Addie Eckardt, who sits on the state’s vaccine workgroup.
“This is coming, and it’s coming fast,” Cox said, prompting people to “professionally and firmly make their voices heard.”
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
