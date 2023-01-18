Megan Cook for Mayor

Megan Cook

 PHOTO By TOM MCCALL

EASTON — Megan JM Cook, Easton Town Council president, has filed to run for mayor in the upcoming election on May 2. She has been a member of the Easton Town Council since 2009 serving as both the representative for the Ward 4 and as Council president.


