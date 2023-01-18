EASTON — Megan JM Cook, Easton Town Council president, has filed to run for mayor in the upcoming election on May 2. She has been a member of the Easton Town Council since 2009 serving as both the representative for the Ward 4 and as Council president.
One of her proudest accomplishments was the community built Project Idlewild that brought a cross section of Easton together to build a new playground. She was co-chair. This accomplishment led her to run for Ward 4 Council representative in 2009.
During her time on the Council, she's honed her leadership skills in numerous organizations in the community. She's currently a co-founder of CarePacks of Talbot County, finance chair for the Neighborhood Service Center, secretary for the Board of Trustees for The Gunston School, league director for the YMCA and the assistant coach of The Gunston School's Boys and Girls High School Tennis teams.
Her top priority has always been making Easton a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family. She believes some of the most beautiful parts of Easton are the parks and public green spaces dotted throughout the community. During her tenure on the Council, she's been proud to work on many park and environmental projects such as the Rails to Trails extension from the current path to Waterside Village, the passing of the plastic bag ban in town, the creation of the new community waterfront park at Easton Point, the implementation of curbside recycling in town, Play In Color and refurbishing our community basketball courts, and stream restoration projects within town.
Cook also believes attracting new businesses and maintaining a strong downtown business community is important for the health of the community. As such, the Town has taken a major step forward with the new business park at Mistletoe Hall Farm, the creation of the Easton Economic Development Corporation, investment in infrastructure projects, and working with University of Maryland Shore Health to build a new hospital at the edge of town and maintain a presence in the community.
The Town of Easton has been named one of the best small towns in the country thanks to investment in the community through public safety, the volunteer fire department, and community events. Her years of involvement in the planning of events such as the annual National Night Out celebration and the Martin Luther King Basketball Classic show dedication to the betterment of the community.
As the Easton Town Council president, she has been committed to leadership that is accountable, dependable and accessible to the community and will continue her diligent service as mayor to keep Easton an exceptional place to call home.
