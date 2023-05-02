Megan Cook elected Easton's next mayor; Ward 1 and 3 races too close to call

EASTON — Current Easton Town Council President Megan Cook was elected as the town’s next mayor in Tuesday’s election.
Cook earned 1,068 votes in person Tuesday — a decisive lead over incumbent Mayor Robert Willey’s 664 votes and current Ward 1 Councilman Al Silverstein’s 636 votes.
Cook makes history as the Town of Easton’s first woman mayor.
About 226 absentee ballots remain to be counted Wednesday afternoon, making the Ward 1 and Ward 3 seats too close to call.
In Ward 1, Frank Gunsallus with 300 votes holds a narrow 11-vote lead over Maureen Curry, who earned 289 votes at the polls Tuesday.
In Ward 3, David Montgomery has a larger lead with 491 votes to incumbent Ward 3 Councilman Ron Engle’s 348 votes.
A steady stream of voters kept the polls busy at Tuesday’s unusually competitive election.
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, just an hour before the polls closed, more than 2,200 town residents had stopped by the Easton Volunteer Fire Department to cast their ballots — 568 voters from Ward 1, 547 voters from Ward 2, 850 voters from Ward 3 and 312 voters from Ward 4.
It was a “constant” and “busy” flow at the polls, said election supervisor Carlene Phoenix.
Mayoral candidate Megan Cook said there was an amazing voter turnout, comments that were echoed by fellow candidates and election workers.
Ward 3 candidate David Montgomery said the day was “great” and he felt good about how it had gone.
Mayoral candidate Al Silverstein commented on the friendliness of voters and their level of engagement.
“No matter what happens, it’s great for the community (and) community involvement,” he said.
The polls closed at 8 p.m. All ballots cast in person Tuesday were counted by 10 p.m.
The remaining absentee ballots will be tallied by the town’s Board of Canvassers in the town council chambers Wednesday afternoon. The board will also formally certify the election.
