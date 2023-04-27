EASTON — Her elegant appearance and graceful demeanor conveyed nothing of the turmoil and trauma Melissa Roshan Potter experienced the first two decades of her life.
But her compelling story of struggle, resilience and forgiveness led her to dedicate her life to inspiring advocates for children and improving the foster care system she experienced as a youth.
Potter, 43, shared her often harrowing story, passion for children’s safety and learned wisdom with CASA of the Mid-Shore volunteers Thursday evening, April 20, at Temple B’nai Israel in Easton.
Court Appointed Special Advocates were thanked for their work as part of the nonprofit organization’s recognition of Volunteer Appreciation Week and Child Abuse Prevention Month.
About 120 “CASAs” and guests, along with staff and board members were treated to light hors-d’oeuvres and beverages. As they took their seats for Potter’s talk, they found information about CASA and blue pinwheels, symbols of preventing child abuse.
“I thought it was a stunning, stunning evening,” Executive Director Robin Davenport said Friday, April 21.
Following a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic, Davenport said she and her staff wanted to do “something a little bit more special, a little bit more inspiring,” and “really have our volunteers and board members know what a difference they’re making, how inspired we are by them and how courageous everyone is.”
It was a sentiment shared by Potter, who wrote on CASA of the Mid-Shore’s Facebook page shortly after her presentation, “Hearing from attendees that they not only are inspired to keep doing the work to support youth in care but also to be better humans/more compassionate to one another was everything to me. It’s what I live for. It’s what I’ve laid my life down for. I love you all.”
Rabbi Peter Hyman welcomed the crowd, and Davenport introduced Potter, who uses the nickname MelRo, saying, “She is as humble as she is stunningly talented.”
Potter asked her audience to outstretch their arms and hug themselves. “Thank you for the work that you’re doing,” Potter said. “You are the essential workers. You are on the front lines. You have proximity to our children. You wouldn’t be here if you didn’t. So I thank you on behalf of our children who are not ‘foster children.’ They’re children who live in foster care.”
Potter’s story began before she was born as a premature baby conceived after her teen mother was raped. As an infant and throughout her young life, she was abused by her mother, grandmother and a teen boyfriend with whom she had her son Trey.
“We repeat what we don’t repair,” she said.
Potter lived in “23 different placements: 20 foster homes, one detention center, one group home” and a shelter for teen moms where she lived with her son for two years as she earned her GED.
Mentors along the way, including a compassionate parole officer named Sandy who believed in her, helped Potter begin to believe in her own worth. She also credited her CASA Elizabeth, who advocated for her and helped her keep her son and move into the shelter. She encouraged CASAs to stand by their children, even if their behaviors are difficult.
“Somewhere along the way, there were adults that didn’t give up on me,” she said. “That’s why I’m actually alive today. Don’t become weary in your well-doing; keep doing the work. Don’t get hung up on seeing the results. Keep doing the work. Take breaks when you need to, but don’t give up on our youth, please.”
She reminded the advocates that, by supporting youth, they are “planting seeds.”
“You may never see the harvest. You may never see the flowers. That’s not your role. Your role is to do the work,” she said.
Eventually, Potter was discovered by a scout from Seattle’s top modeling agency, and her career as a top model was launched. But deep inner wounds still needed healing, so she embarked on a difficult path of therapy and healing from complex post-traumatic stress disorder, meeting her deeply troubled biological parents and forgiving them, and revisiting “one of the hardest foster homes I’ve ever lived in,” she said.
“This is me standing triumphant in front of (that home),” she said. “And at this moment, I decided that I would start advocating for youth in foster care because of how horrific my experience was in this one particular home.”
“Sometimes the things that break you can lead to your breakthrough, and the breakthrough for others, if you do the work,” Potter said.
Potter shared statistics about children in foster care and famous people like Steve Jobs and Nelson Mandela who had spent some of their youth in foster care.
“The common denominator between all of us was that somewhere along the way we had someone in our life to stand in the gap,” Potter said. “Whether it was a CASA volunteer, amazing foster parent, a probation officer, somebody said, … ‘We’re going to be there for you.’”
“So, do you see how essential you are?” she asked the volunteers.
Potter has two children. Trey, 25, is an engineer, and Corinne, 15, whom she had with her former husband.
“I lucked out in the mom department,” she said after the program. “ I have the kindest, most gentle, most honest children — and they’re intelligent. They’re literally amazing. It was like God was saying, ‘Hey, I didn’t forget about you. You don’t have parents, but I’m gonna give you two kids that love you. This is your little family.’”
Potter received a standing ovation and posed for a group photo with everyone in the audience. Many couldn’t find the words to describe their emotions after her talk.
Deanna Boston and her husband Tommy of Easton have been CASAs since 2015. She said she was familiar with Potter’s story but called her talk “amazing, just amazing.”
Linda Chandlee of Cambridge has been on CASA of the Mid-Shore’s board of directors for two years and served as a CASA in Baltimore for a few years. Potter’s presentation was “just stunning,” she said. “It makes you rededicate to working — I mean she was just amazing and her story is just unbelievable.”
“I wonder if I had been put in that position what I would have done,” Childlene Brooks of Wittman said. She, too, called Potter “amazing.”
Davenport said Potter is “grace personified.”
Kim Finger and her husband traveled from Hebron to hear Potter. Until last year, Wicomico County didn’t have a CASA program, so she trained in Talbot County. She now sits on the advisory board of CASA on the Lower Shore as well as volunteers in Talbot County.
Peggy Ford of Easton has been a CASA volunteer since 2014, “when I graduated from teaching,” she said, smiling.
She said Potter showed the volunteers that “there’s so much more” than what children show you, “and her message is, ‘Don’t give up on those precious children.’”
Ford also praised CASA of the Mid-Shore. “The support you get from this organization is amazing,” she said. “(They offer) excellent training; they answer any question; they’ll be there with you. You’re never alone.”
Potter stayed behind to speak to volunteers even though she had driven in from Ohio that day and would be driving back home immediately following the program.
“My plan was to stay anyway and greet everyone,” Potter said. “When you are sharing such intimate space, you can’t just leave people, so I wanted to make sure I was present. But I will drive this far and make any sacrifice because it needs to happen.”
To learn more about MelissaRoshan Potter and her foundation to give “homes, schools and a chance at life for orphaned girls in Ghana,” visit her Facebook page or website, www.melrosvoice.com.
