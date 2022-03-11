The price for a one-year boat slip rental at Centreville Wharf will increase from $750 to $1,250 starting April 1. File photo from 2020 before the installation of dock power stations for each boat slip, dock lights, and new decking for the boardwalk and finger piers.
CENTREVILLE — Starting April 1, the annual membership fees for a boat slip at Centreville Wharf will increase from $750 to $1,250, the Centreville Town Council decided earlier in March.
According to Centreville Town Clerk Carolyn Brinkley, while raising fees has been broached in government conversation before, the town now feels comfortable in the wharf’s amenities to justify higher costs.
Located on Watson Road and feeding into the Corsica River, the Centreville Wharf has been the recipient of over $550,000 in grant funding since 2018.
In 2018, the Town of Centreville received more than $300,000 in grants to improve the waterfront facility. Those offers, made by different sectors of the Department of Natural Resources, went toward installing a maritime-themed playground and making access to water, electric and lighting available to boat slip holders.
Then, in 2020, nearly $250,000 more was awarded to install dock power stations for each slip, 15 dock lights, new decking and three ADA accessible picnic shelters.
During the March 3 meeting, all five Town Council members supported the price increase. The new cost will apply to all incoming slip holders. Brinkley said that of the 10 slips owned by Centreville — Queen Anne’s County also owns slips off the river, with different amenities — eight will be acquired by new holders, while two are still under renewal.
Memberships are purchased annually, and holders have the option to renew for two additional years, maxing out at three years total.
After three years, boat owners have the option to return to the waiting list.
Centreville Town Manager Chip Koogle told the council that, as of March 3, there were about 60 people on the waiting list.
