Restauranteur Arthur Wells Webb Jr. known as Awful Arthur, was said to be light hearted and the life of the party. This life size photo was placed at the entrance to his memorial at Foxy’s Harbor Grill. Before going on to the seafood restaurant across the street, Awful Arthur’s, he started Foxy’s. Scores of the Bay Hundred community came out to eat, drink and remember their friend.
Awful Arthur owned this deck bar before he sold it to the Knopps. Foxy’s Harbor Grill started with 100 seats. It now has 300. He went on to create the Awful Arthur’s seafood brand that had outposts up and down the East Coast.
Donna Wagner, chef at Foxy’s Harbor Grill, sets out over 400 oysters on the half shell. Many of these local St. Michaels’ bivalves were donated by Ava’s.
The mother and daughter team that co-owns Foxy’s Harbor Grill is Madison Reese Knopp and Terye Knopp (on right). Madison said Arthur was always smiling and laughing.
Chef Donna Wagner said she shucked about 100 oysters and that Ava’s did another 300 fresh ones from St. Michaels Harbor Creek.
Even Awful Arthur’s competitors showed up in huge numbers to donate food and to celebrate Arthur Wells Webb Jr. at his memorial Aug. 8 at Foxy’s Harbor Grill.
ST. MICHAELS — Live steel drums played for over a hundred Bay Hundred revelers gathered for one last bash at Foxy’s Harbor Grill in honor of the recently departed restauranteur Arthur Wells Webb Jr. known as Awful Arthur. He is the entrepreneurial force behind Foxy’s nascent beginning and then Awful Arthur’s seafood restaurant across from Ava’s. And several others up and down the East Coast.
On Aug. 8 the Foxy’s Harbor Grille was packed and the barkeeps were busy at the “Awful Celebration of Life.”
Everyone said he would give you the shirt off his back and was always in a good mood. He liked coastal bars in a Jimmy Buffett sort of way. Steel drum music entertained the crowd.
He died unexpectedly on July 23 at his St. Michaels home.
“Tonight we are celebrating a beloved business man, community member and friend. We are expecting 150 to 200 people here tonight. We have plenty of food donated by local business owners and a slideshow up of him. People sent over 300 pictures. We are here to share memories and tell stories,” said Madison Reese Knopp, co-owner of Foxy’s.
“He was always smiling and laughing. I don’t think I have ever seen him upset. He was a very light hearted, life of the party type of person,” said Knopp.
Madison’s mom, Terye Knopp, is co-owner as well.
“We were friends and fellow restauranteurs. I have known him for 25 years. He started Foxy’s in 1999. It had 100 seats. Now we have 300. So it is appropriate that if he started Foxy’s, that his celebration of life was at Foxy’s, because without Arthur there would be no Foxy’s. We were fellow business owners so we could shoot the shit together or if somebody was having a bad day, we would hang out and converse about things.”
She said they were such good friend that they would vacation together in sandy island places like Key West and Rincon, Puerto Rico.
Knopp took to the open mic that allowed for anyone to speak to Webb’s memory.
“I know there may be some tears, but I am hoping that there is going to be lots of smiles and great stories being told because God knows that man gave us all stories to tell. I want everyone to eat. We have enough food to sink three of four battleships. We have complimentary Dark and Stormys at the bar,” said Terye Knopp.
Donna Wagner, chef at Foxy’s, was preparing a lavish serving of 400 oysters.
“These are from St. Michaels Harbor Creek. These are fresh local oysters. I know a lot of people respected him in the community. A lot of local restaurants have really picked this thing up today, so that has made my life easier. It is nice that the restaurants and the community have all pulled together for this. Probably every restaurant in St. Michaels has contributed food. We called them and they wanted to do it,” said Wagner.
The chef at Awful Arthur’s, Brian Manes, showed up in a shirt with a picture of Webb on his chest.
“I have worked there for eight years. It is seafood and raw bar. The restaurant is still open, still going. Miss Knopp is taking over and we are still going strong,” said Manes.
Some musicians arrived a little late. One of them is Jennifer “Hightower” Dean.
“I used to be Arthur’s lead line cook. Arthur has a great palette. He liked red drum, tuna and octopus salad. We had a scallop plate with asparagus, scallops and orzo rice. Brian came up with that recipe and it was probably Arthur’s favorite,” said Dean.
This event was a rich community event for the St. Michaels area. The man was honored in the way he lived with a can of frosty beer, some island music and a fresh raw bar. And, of course, lots of friends.
